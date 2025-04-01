Cherry blossoms are already blooming across Queens, marking the arrival of spring. The sight of the delicate pink flowers marks the start of the special season in Queens, letting admirers take photos or simply appreciate the cherry blossoms’ beauty. The season, while brief, offers a chance to slow down and enjoy nature’s beauty and appreciate its fleeting nature. The cherry blossom isn’t just pretty to look at; the flower has tons of symbolism and history to learn about to make you enjoy them even more this Spring.

What time of year do cherry blossoms bloom?

In NYC, cherry blossoms usually begin to bloom in late March to early May, with April offering the most peak bloom and beauty. There are several varieties of cherry blossoms in NYC, including Okame, Yoshino, and Kwanzan. Okame trees tend to bloom first from the middle to the end of March, Yoshino trees usually bloom in April, and Kwanzan tend to bloom in late April to early May.

What makes cherry blossoms so special?

Cherry blossoms bloom and last only a few weeks to a month before they begin to fall off their trees. Because of this, particularly in Japanese culture, the flowers symbolize the fact that although life, seasons, and moments are temporary, we must take a moment to appreciate their beauty. The cherry blossoms also represent new beginnings, renewal, and the start of Spring.

Why are Cherry blossoms symbolic in Japanese culture?

Cherry blossom trees are abundant in Japan, offering a beauty that’s unmatched anywhere else. In fact, Japan’s cherry blossoms, called “sakura,” are the country’s unofficial flower, with a breathtaking abundance of thousands of cherry blossoms in places like Tokyo and Kyoto. The blossoms symbolize beauty and the temporary nature of life, and the season is celebrated with festivals, picnics, and other events to appreciate the arrival of cherry blossom season. In history, The flowers were even connected to Samarais, with the flowers’ brief existence representing the Samarai’s code of honor, courage, and living life to the fullest.

Making the most of cherry blossom season with fun activities:

Host a Hanami

Hanami, which translates to “flower watching” in Japanese, is a tradition in Japan that involves getting together with friends and family and truly appreciating the flower and everything it symbolizes. There are plenty of places to host your own, and you can have a picnic and spend the afternoon with friends, enjoying the moment in the season.

Start an art project

Turn the season into a fun way to enjoy a hobby like photography or painting. Capture the cherry blossom trees in all of their phases for a fun art project, or collect fallen petals for an arts and crafts project.

Practicing mindfulness and gratitude

The brief season of cherry blossoms is a good way to practice mindfulness and appreciate the small moments in life that bring us happiness. Try starting a gratitude journal for every day of the cherry blossom season to increase happiness and mindfulness or as a reminder to slow down and appreciate the moments in life.

Host your own cherry blossom tour

Get friends, family members, and people in your community together and host your own cherry blossom walking tour. Include fun facts, history, and information to share as the group admires cherry blossoms in your community. Afterward, stop by a local bar or restaurant and enjoy an afternoon together.

Where can we see cherry blossoms in Queens?

Flushing Meadows-Corona Park

Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, Corona

Flushing Meadows-Corona Park is home to a stunning collection of cherry blossoms, particularly near the iconic Unisphere. The grove of Okame cherry trees typically begins to bloom in late March, providing an early sign of spring in New York City. Visitors can enjoy a peaceful walk under the delicate pink blossoms, perfect for a quiet afternoon or a photo opportunity with friends.

Queens Botanical Garden

43-50 Main St., Flushing

Queens Botanical Garden is home to an array of cherry blossom trees in the garden’s cherry circle. The walkway is lined with cherry trees that offer a perfect weekend or afternoon spent basking in the serenity of the space on your own or with friends.

Socrates Sculpture Park

32-01 Vernon Blvd., Astoria

Socrates Sculpture Park have cherry blossom trees around the park and near the paths to the waterfront. The quaint park is a perfect place to stop by for lunch during the day or to relax and recharge in nature.

Hunters Point South Park

Center Blvd. LIC

Cherry blossom trees line the waterfront at Hunters Point South Park. The area has plenty of benches and places to enjoy the gorgeously lined pathway, making it a perfect destination for grabbing lunch with a friend or reading a book amongst the cherry blossom trees.

Astoria Park

19 29th St., Astoria

Astoria Park is the perfect place to spend the day during warmer Spring weather. Its cherry blossom trees near the waterfront offer the best of both worlds: an abundance of nature and a gorgeous waterfront view.

Cunningham Park

196-10 Union Tpke, Fresh Meadows

Cunningham Park is beautifully lined with cherry blossom trees just across from the baseball field. The area offers a relaxing escape from the city to have a picnic, read a book, or simply enjoy nature’s beauty.

For a complete map of cherry blossoms in the area visit the NYC Parks website here.