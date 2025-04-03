If your kids love spending time outdoors, the Spring Break Farm Camp at the Queens County Farm Museum is the perfect opportunity for them to explore and learn about nature.

Beginning on Monday, April 14 through the 18th, the farm, located at 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy. in Floral Park, is hosting a list of exciting activities for kids to enjoy at the historic 47-acre farm and museum.

The camp will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for children ages 7 to 12. Kids will engage in activities such as nature walks, learning about the many species of trees on the farm, examining bugs and worms, planting and harvesting herbs, making tea, and learning about drying herbs. They will also participate in activities such as making rainforest terrariums, making leaf paintings, learning about farm fibers and colonial quilting, pickling vegetables and churning butter, scavenger hunts, and more interactive and fun activities.

The camp costs $450 per week for one child and $400 per sibling. The farm camp provides a unique opportunity to spend time on a real farm adjacent to the city and enjoy fun, hands-on experiences and activities.

Queens County Farm Museum is a New York City landmark that is also on the National Register of Historic Places, and a member of the Historic House Trust of New York City. The Farm has been part of the borough since 1697 and includes historic farm buildings, livestock, planting fields, an orchard, and farm vehicles. The Farm regularly hosts fun and educational activities and events for all ages. It provides a rural escape from the city, as the land remains one of NYC’s only remaining tracts of undisturbed farmland.

Go to their website to learn more about the Spring Break camp or enroll your children.