Three women sought for allegedly stabbing a teenager in her back in Downtown Jamaica: NYPD

Cops are looking for these three women who allegedly attacked a teenager in Jamaica last month, leaving her stabbed in the back.

Police from the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica are still looking for three women who attacked an 18-year-old girl on the night of Thursday, March 20.

The victim was walking in front of the Jamaica Market food court at 90-40 160th St. when she was approached by three strangers in their late 20s who began to argue with her. The dispute escalated into violence when one of the women stabbed the girl in her back with an unknown sharp object, an NYPD spokesman said Wednesday. The attackers fled westbound on Jamaica Avenue toward Rufus King Park. EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where she was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the three suspects on Wednesday and described them as being 25 to 30 years of age. One suspect has a dark complexion and black hair and wore sunglasses at night, a black jacket, dark grey sweatpants, and grey and black sneakers. The second suspect has a medium complexion with black hair with red highlights and was last seen wearing a black jacket and light grey sweatpants. The third suspect has a medium complexion and wore a blue jacket, light grey sweatpants, and blue sneakers.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to their arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through April 6, the 103rd Precinct has reported 176 felony assaults so far in 2025, 16 more than the 160 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 10%, according to the most recent CompStat report.