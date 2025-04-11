Trio ambushes man near Alley Pond Park, makes off with $120K in cash: NYPD

Cops are looking for three suspects who allegedly robbed a man of more than $120,000 in Oakland Gardens last month.

Police from the 111th Precinct in Bayside are still looking for three perpetrators who allegedly ambushed a man in Oakland Gardens and robbed him of more than $120,000 in cash last month.

The incident occurred near Alley Pond Park just after 10 a.m. On Friday, March 7, when the 45-year-old victim was near 76th Road and 226th Street and the three suspects pulled up alongside him in a gray Dodge Journey SUV. Two men exited the vehicle, shoved the victim to the ground, and forcibly removed a bag containing the $120,000, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation. They got back into the SUV, and the third suspect sped away from the crime scene eastbound on 76th Road toward Springfield Boulevard.

The victim sustained minor injuries but refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD released surveillance images of two of the suspects and the getaway car. They were wearing all-black clothing, black head coverings, and sunglasses.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through April 6, the 111th Precinct has reported seven robberies so far in 2025, 11 fewer than the 18 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 61.1%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Felony assaults are on the rise in the precinct with 33 reported so far this year, a dozen more than the 21 reported at the same point in 2024, an increase of 57.1%, according to CompStat.