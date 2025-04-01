Van driver’s medical episode causes chain reaction crash, killing one pedestrian in Woodhaven: NYPD

A Staten Island man was killed in a chain reaction crash that injured two other pedestrians in Woodhaven on Friday after a van driver lost control while suffering a medical episode.

A Staten Island man was struck and killed by a van driver as he was exiting his vehicle in Woodhaven on Friday morning, and two other men were injured, one of them critically, during the chain reaction crash, police said Sunday.

Police from the 102nd Precinct in Ozone Park responded to a 911 call of a vehicle collision involving three pedestrians at around 10:30 a.m. in the vicinity of Atlantic Avenue and 87th Street.

Further investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that a 35-year-old man was behind the wheel of a 2001 Ford Econoline E250 traveling southbound on 87th Street when he lost control of his vehicle due to a medical emergency and struck the Staten Islander’s car and a third vehicle injuring the three men. EMS responded to the scene and rushed the van driver to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

The first pedestrian was also transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. He was later identified as 31-year-old Zhihong Shi of Kelly Boulevard in the Bull’s Head section of Staten Island.

EMS rushed the second pedestrian, a 67-year-old man, to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition, police said, and the third pedestrian, a 48-year-old man, was transported to the same hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad remains ongoing.