Victoria’s Secrets: Leaving and arriving

The Three Americans Live event featured Bill O’Reilly, Chris Cuomo and Stephen A. Smith, here with a VIP audience member

“Parting is such sweet sorrow,” as Shakespeare wrote in his Romeo and Juliet, and that’s how I felt leaving Palm Beach after spending three months there. Palm Beach and Florida itself is such a pretty place and my last two days were jam-packed.

My friend Ted Vasiliev, the owner of DTR Modern Galleries in Palm Beach and Manhattan, introduced me to Lisa Zebrowski, who teaches “Gong Therapy.”

Ted uses it for relaxation and reducing stress and says it helps him to feel healthy and sleep well.

Lisa brought her equipment to my hotel room and set it up for me to experience an hour of her unique technique. I laid down on my sofa and took in the various levels of sounds and vibrations. It was a totally relaxing experience and something new to me.

I’m grateful to Ted and I can report I had a restful, relaxed rest of my day.

You, too, can instantly feel the power of Gong Therapy. For more information, contact info@mysacredsol.com.

My last day in Palm Beach included doing Pilates. While I was in Florida, each session of stretching and strengthening my new knee helped my body recover from my painful knee replacement surgery.

I promised myself I’d find as good a teacher as Rachel in New York. It takes work to stay healthy, but I believe it’s what keeps me energized. I never miss a day of working out!

With many thanks to the wonderful staff, I flew home to take my grandson Jonah to Bill O’Reilly’s special appearance at the Westbury Music Fair.

Jonah, 16, is a Trump fan, having met and talked with him last year at Mar-a-Lago, where the president told him “what a handsome young man” he is.

Jonah’s hooked on him and interested in politics, so I like to take him to political happenings to meet interesting people and learn new ideas; he’s a very curious person like me.

Bill O’Reilly, who is an old friend and has a column that runs in our Long Island media every week alongside Geraldo Rivera on a page called “Point/Counterpoint,” invited me to his “Three Americans Live” event on Long Island featuring himself, News Nation’s brilliant Chris Cuomo and legendary ESPN sportscaster Stephen A. Smith.

Jonah and I made our way through the aisles to find our seats and sitting in front of me was Rita Cosby, who I’ve known for years and has a radio show on John Catsimatidis’ WABC radio.

We chatted with her and her friend Cathy Soref, who has developed a civics curriculum, which took her 20 years to accomplish, for the Locust Valley Central School District, where we publish a weekly media online and in print. More to come about the testimony to her persistence in accomplishing this.

The three news honchos passionately covered the many political sides of three topics in the news and had sparks flying with their different perspectives of the same topic. Bill’s idea is to have the show be a prototype for a future series.

After the show, it was fun going backstage with Rita and Jonah to greet the newsmen. Being a big sports fan, Jonah adored meeting Stephen A. Smith, while I was delighted to see Christina and Chris Cuomo; she’s the publisher of a popular lifestyle and health-oriented magazine and I’ve known her for years.

It’s a blessing when I can take my grandson with me to hear and meet brilliant people.

It feels so good to be back home!

Helping women

Jean Shafiroff held a party to celebrate the New York Women’s Foundation at her home in Manhattan, where Ana Oliveira, its president, spoke about their mission to raise millions of dollars to help women.

A power dinner

Dining with Stu (President, DIME Bank) and Donna Lebow with John (CEO, Flushing Bank) and Denise Buran at the delicious Thai restaurant Le Colonial in Delray, Florida.

Best wishes for a joyous and sweet Passover holiday.