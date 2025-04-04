Explore the legacy of women in space at NYSCI’s new exhibit

American astronaut Sally Ride is one of many female astronauts featured in NYSCI’s ““ Imaging Women in the Space Age,” exhibit.

Blast off into herstory at the New York Hall of Science.

NYSCI has debuted a new exhibition, Imaging Women in the Space Age, which highlights the accomplishments of American women astronauts through science, film, television, and design.

Located at 47-01 111th St. in Corona, the exhibit features a collection of photographs and imagery that showcase the groundbreaking achievements of female astronauts. It is open to the public through Sept. 30.

Imaging Women in the Space Age offers visitors a visual journey from mythological moon goddesses to modern-day space-themed fashion. The exhibit was created and curated by Dr. Julie Wosk, professor emerita at the State University of New York Maritime College and author of Women and the Machine and Artificial Women.

Dr. Wosk said she was inspired to develop the exhibit following the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing in 2019.

“I’ve been thinking about space-inspired imagery,” she said. “Most of my books have to do with women in technology, so I am particularly interested in women astronauts and the many exciting achievements that they’ve been doing.”

The exhibit pays tribute to pioneering figures such as Sally Ride, the first American woman in space; Mae Jemison, the first African-American female astronaut; and Ellen Ochoa, the first Hispanic woman to travel to space.

The exhibit also spotlights Queens’ very own astronaut, Dr. Ellen Baker, daughter of the late Queens Borough President Claire Shulman.

It further highlights the accomplishments of modern-day NASA astronauts such as Jessica Meir and Christina Koch, who made history as the first participants in an all-woman spacewalk.

Pop culture enthusiasts will enjoy a nostalgic look at female space explorers in television classics like Lost in Space and Star Trek, as well as scenes from iconic films including Barbarella, starring Jane Fonda, and Gravity, starring Sandra Bullock.

Fashion-forward visitors can explore futuristic space-inspired designs, such as Emilio Pucci’s bold uniforms for Braniff Airlines flight attendants and cutting-edge pieces by Chanel. On the fashion aspect of the exhibit, curator Julie Wosk noted, “I love seeing how designers like Pucci and Chanel created designs that were inspired by space one way or another.”

Wosk emphasized that Imaging Women in the Space Age is designed to appeal to all ages and hopes it will inspire young girls to pursue careers in STEM. “They too can become astronauts and astrophysicists, which are important fields that are available to them,” she said. “The show is also very much for adults because they’re the ones who would have seen some of these films.”

General admission to the New York Hall of Science is $22 for adults and $19 for children ages 2–17, students with valid ID, and senior citizens. Children under 2 are admitted free. Tickets can be purchased in advance at nysci.org/tickets. The museum is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.