14-year-old boy dies from apparent self-inflicted gunshot while handling firearm in Jamaica: NYPD

A teenage boy was fatally shot in Jamaica Wednesday afternoon while apparently handling a firearm with friends inside his third-floor apartment building just north of Jamaica Avenue.

Police from the 103rd Precinct responded to a 911 call of a 14-year-old shot inside the Norman Towers, located at 90-14 161st St., at around 5 p.m. Upon arrival, they found the boy had sustained a gunshot wound to the head, an NYPD spokesman said Thursday.

EMS responded to the location and pronounced the youngster dead at the scene. Police recovered the firearm, but it has not been determined how the child was in possession of the weapon or who owned the gun. There are no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing.