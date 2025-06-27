Addabbo Family Health Center hosts men’s health summit in Arverne

From L to R: Dr. Ari Benjamin, JPAFHC Chief Medical Officer; Dr. Alan Friedman, JPAFHC Chief Dental Officer; Renee Hastick-Motes, JPAFHC CEO; Dr. Ifeanyi Oguagha, JPAFHC Medical Director, Adult and Family Medicine; David A. Motes, MMA, Assistant Athletic Director, Physical & Health Education, The Academy Charter School

The Joseph P. Addabbo Family Health Center (JPAFHC) hosted a men’s health summit on Tuesday, June 25, at its Arverne location in recognition of National Men’s Mental Health Month.

Titled The Men’s Health Summit: Power of Wellness, the event brought together health professionals, local community leaders, and residents to address important men’s health issues and promote preventive care.

Each June, National Men’s Mental Health Month raises awareness about the mental health struggles men may face and encourages open dialogue and support. The observance also seeks to reduce the stigma surrounding men’s mental health.

This year’s summit carried the theme “Closing The Empathy Gap.” Attendees had access to free health screenings, insurance assistance, fitness activities, and wellness conversations. Health professionals provided prostate cancer screenings, blood pressure screenings, and HIV testing, while discussing preventable health issues that affect men’s long-term outcomes.

Men who participated in screenings and activities were entered into a raffle to win a free iPad, promoting greater engagement in their personal health.

Panelists at the event included Dr. Alan Friedman, Dr. Ifeanyi Oguagha, and Davond A. Motes of The Academy Charter School. Dr. Ari Benjamin, Chief Medical Officer at JPAFHC, served as moderator of the discussion.

“We know that men put off going to the doctor until something feels wrong—often too late,” Dr. Benjamin said. “This summit was about normalizing preventive care and creating a safe space for open conversations around physical, oral, and mental health. Early intervention saves lives, and events like this help bring that message home.”

Damien Henry, a JPAFHC patient, spoke about his personal experience with prostate cancer. He was diagnosed after a routine physical exam led to a prostate exam based on Dr. Oguagha’s medical judgment. At 37 years old, Henry was younger than the typical age for prostate screenings, which generally begin at 40. His diagnosis was caught early through imaging and biopsy, allowing for timely treatment.

Renee Hastick-Motes, MPA, CEO of JPAFHC, said the summit’s broader goal was to highlight men’s mental and physical health.

“We are incredibly proud to bring together local leaders, healthcare experts, and community members to focus on men’s health, an often-overlooked issue with life-altering consequences,” Hastick-Motes said. “Supporting men in their health journeys isn’t just about individual wellness—it’s about strengthening our families and communities for generations to come.”