Addabbo praises start of downstate casino license process, calls for transparency and economic focus

State Sen. Joseph Addabbo Jr. is applauding the launch of New York’s downstate casino licensing process, calling it a critical step toward economic development that must be guided by integrity and fairness.

Addabbo, who chairs the Senate Committee on Racing, Gaming and Wagering, issued a statement Friday supporting the start of the application window and commending Gov. Kathy Hochul and the New York State Gaming Commission for staying on schedule.

“The downstate casino gaming expansion brings substantial economic development opportunities with job creation, better entertainment choices for our communities and improved programs to address problem gambling,” Addabbo said. “The selection of licensees must be conducted with absolute integrity.”

The process follows state legislation enacted as part of the FY2023 state budget, which authorized up to three full-scale casino licenses in the downstate region. The move was designed to accelerate economic recovery, boost job growth and capture billions in private investment for the New York City area.

Addabbo represents Senate District 15 in Queens, covering neighborhoods including Howard Beach, Ozone Park, Woodhaven, Glendale, Middle Village and parts of Forest Hills and Richmond Hill. His district is home to Resorts World New York City (RWNYC), a racetrack casino at Aqueduct Racetrack that currently operates under a video lottery terminal (VLT) license.

On Friday, RWNYC officially submitted its bid for one of the downstate commercial casino licenses, proposing a $5.5 billion redevelopment that would transform the existing property into a world-class, 5.6 million-square-foot integrated resort. The proposal includes expanded gaming, dining, entertainment, recreation facilities, and significant public amenities. The company emphasized its longstanding partnerships with Southeast Queens and New York State as the foundation for its vision.

Another high-profile bid submitted Friday came from New York Mets owner Steve Cohen and Hard Rock International, who formally applied to develop Metropolitan Park, a proposed casino and entertainment complex near Citi Field in Willets Point.

“This is the product of over four years of working hand in hand with the community, local leaders, and Mets fans,” Cohen said in a statement.

Under current rules, each applicant must pay a $1 million non-refundable application fee. If selected, licensees will be required to pay a minimum $500 million licensing fee to the state. The Gaming Facility Location Board, under the supervision of the Gaming Commission, will review proposals based on economic impact, community support and readiness.

Applicants must also obtain zoning approvals and secure support from a six-member Community Advisory Committee. These committees, made up of local appointees including city and state elected officials, have the authority to reject proposals that lack community backing.

The state will award up to three licenses, which could bring in an estimated $1.5 billion in one-time revenue. Tax revenue from gaming operations will support public education and fund programs to combat problem gambling. The State Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS) is responsible for overseeing prevention and treatment programs tied to gaming-related addiction.

The commission is expected to make a decision sometime later this year, depending on the pace of local reviews and the complexity of the proposals.

Addabbo said he remains optimistic that the process will stay on track and continue to meet high ethical and regulatory standards.

“I trust that Governor Hochul, along with the Gaming Commission and the Gaming Facility Location Board, will maintain the highest standards throughout this entire process,” he said. “Their leadership, together with their expertise, plays a crucial role in achieving a fair and competitive selection process which will benefit all New Yorkers.”

Addabbo also pledged to continue working with labor groups, community leaders and state agencies to ensure that the final outcome reflects both the economic and social priorities of the region.