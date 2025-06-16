Advocates urge passage of New York for All Act as Assembly session nears end

As the State Senate concluded its legislative session on Thursday, immigrant rights advocates renewed calls for lawmakers to pass the New York for All Act before the Assembly adjourns on Tuesday, June 17. The proposed legislation, along with several other immigration-related bills, remains pending as the clock winds down on this year’s session.

“This is a moment that immigrant communities in New York really needed to see leadership stand with them,” said Rosa Cohen-Cruz, Director of Immigration Policy at The Bronx Defenders. “They really needed the reassurance that any engagement with a state or local official wasn’t going to be the pipeline of their deportation and detention.”

Cohen-Cruz characterized the legislature’s inaction as a “missed opportunity” to strengthen trust between immigrant communities and state and local governments. She emphasized that the New York for All Act is focused on preventing local and state resources from being used in support of federal immigration enforcement by agencies such as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Queens lawmakers, including State Senator Jessica Ramos and Assembly Members Catalina Cruz and Zohran Mamdani, have supported the bill, citing the borough’s large immigrant population and the need to protect residents from federal overreach.

Queens-based advocacy group Make the Road New York has been one of the most vocal supporters of the New York for All Act, holding rallies and organizing constituents to pressure lawmakers in Albany. Advocates say that local protections against ICE enforcement are crucial in neighborhoods such as Jackson Heights, Elmhurst and Corona, where immigrants make up the majority of the population.

One recent development viewed favorably by advocates was a June ruling by New York Supreme Court Justice Mary Rosado, who issued a preliminary injunction blocking ICE from establishing an office on Rikers Island. Cohen-Cruz called the ruling “a piece of good news,” noting that the judge explicitly cited the importance of maintaining trust with immigrant communities in her decision.

The bill has garnered support from a broad coalition, including public defenders, labor unions, immigrant rights organizations, and elected officials. Nine members of New York’s Congressional delegation recently sent a joint letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, urging action on the legislation.

“Until they are ready to pass this bill,” said Cohen-Cruz, “anytime that we see a community member picked up by ICE as a result of collusion with state or local actors, that’s going to be on leadership—for failing to do something when they had a chance.”

With the Assembly still in session, Cohen-Cruz expressed hope that lawmakers there will take the lead and pass the measure before adjourning for the summer. She praised legislators and advocates who have spent years advancing the bill and called on leadership to “do the right thing.”

“I hope we can continue that momentum,” she said. “No matter what happens. And continue working together to get this passed as soon as possible—whether it’s a special session, or as early as possible next year.”

Cohen-Cruz also pointed to a long-standing pattern of cooperation between local agencies and federal immigration authorities. She noted that the New York Police Department and other city entities have in the past shared information or collaborated with ICE, often without oversight.

To address such concerns, the New York City Council is considering the NYC TRUST Act, introduced by Council Member Shahana Hanif. The bill would allow individuals to sue city agencies for damages if their rights are violated through unlawful collaboration with immigration enforcement. As of June, it has 30 co-sponsors.

Meanwhile, immigrant communities across the city remain on alert amid reports of stepped-up enforcement actions. Advocacy groups have been organizing “know your rights” workshops in response to ICE detentions at federal immigration courts and other public locations.

Cohen-Cruz noted that fears around such workshops have intensified since the Trump administration. She referenced the Chinese-American Planning Council, which was reportedly referred for a criminal investigation after holding a rights seminar. Former ICE acting director Tom Homan has publicly criticized such programs, describing them as training “how to escape arrest.”

Cohen-Cruz warned that the broader immigration enforcement strategy reflects not only a threat to immigrant communities but also a potential erosion of constitutional protections for all Americans.

“Aside from the very real financial cost, there is also this larger cost,” she said. “Of the fundamental values that have always been a part of this country—values of supposed fairness, access to justice, access to due process. The way that this administration is treating immigrants is as much an attack on those values as it is on immigrant communities. Ultimately, it’s an attack on all of us.”