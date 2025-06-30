Aigner Chocolates in Forest Hills added to New York State Historic Business Registry

State Senator Joseph P. Addabbo, Jr. paid a special visit to Aigner Chocolates in Forest Hills on June 25 to honor the nearly century-old business for its continued legacy of quality confections and community service.

During the visit, Addabbo presented owner Rachel Kellner with a formal certificate recognizing Aigner’s induction into the New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry. The registry highlights businesses that have operated for over 50 years and have contributed meaningfully to the character and heritage of their communities.

Founded in 1930, Aigner Chocolates is among New York City’s oldest candy shops and has become a cherished local institution. The business, originally known as Krause’s Candy Kitchen, was renamed Aigner Chocolates in the 1960s. It has passed through three generations of family ownership while preserving its Austrian-style chocolate-making techniques and antique production equipment.

“I am proud to recognize Aigner Chocolate for its long history and its continued status as a well-known local business,” Addabbo said. “This family-owned business has been making our community sweeter for almost a hundred years, and I congratulate Rachel Kellner on keeping this beloved tradition alive and being recognized by New York State for its longevity.”

Kellner and her husband Mark took over the business in 2015, vowing to preserve its legacy while building on its reputation for handcrafted sweets. The shop, located at 103-02 Metropolitan Ave., remains a neighborhood staple known for its artisanal chocolates, truffles, and molded treats, especially around holidays.

The New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry was launched to recognize legacy businesses that reflect the cultural and economic fabric of New York’s communities. Inductees must demonstrate a minimum of 50 years in operation and a continued commitment to tradition, identity, and service. Other Queens businesses on the list include Villa Russo, located at 101-12 Lefferts Boulevard in Richmond Hill and N. F. Walker of Queens Funeral Home located at 8734 80th St. in Woodhaven, among others.