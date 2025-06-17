AirTrain JFK fare discounted to $4.25 through Labor Day to ease congestion at airport

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced Tuesday a 50% fare reduction for AirTrain JFK beginning June 30, as part of a broader strategy to reduce traffic congestion at John F. Kennedy International Airport during what is expected to be the busiest summer travel season on record.

From June 30 through Labor Day, the AirTrain JFK single-ride fare will be lowered from $8.50 to $4.25 for rides from the Jamaica and Howard Beach stations. The fare reduction is intended to encourage travelers to use public transit rather than drive to the airport, which is undergoing peak construction as part of a $19 billion redevelopment plan.

“Once again, we are encouraging travelers to use public transit to reach JFK International this summer when we expect a record number of passengers to use the airport,” said Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton. “Beginning June 30 through Labor Day, AirTrain JFK fares will be reduced by half as an incentive to use public transit for reliable airport access and to reduce traffic at the terminal frontages.”

More than 18.3 million passengers are expected to travel through JFK this summer, surpassing last year’s record by 300,000 travelers. The increase comes as the airport enters the busiest phase of construction to date. The combination of high traffic volumes and ongoing redevelopment projects, including new terminals and roadways, has prompted officials to implement several congestion mitigation strategies.

Detours, roadwork and new pickup protocols

Beginning this week, access by car to Terminal 7 will be especially difficult due to the demolition of the existing roadway and the erection of new steel infrastructure for Terminal 6. Travelers heading to Terminal 7 are strongly advised to use public transportation or allow extra time if driving.

For passengers using ride-share apps or car services:

Terminal 4 pickups between noon and 2 a.m. have been relocated to Lot 66, with free shuttles departing from the arrivals level every 1-2 minutes.

Terminals 5 and 7 pickups have moved to the Howard Beach AirTrain station lot, accessible via the free on-airport AirTrain.

pickups have moved to the Howard Beach AirTrain station lot, accessible via the free on-airport AirTrain. ADA-accessible vehicles and taxis will continue to use the terminal frontages.

Private vehicle drop-offs and pickups are being redirected to the Lefferts Blvd station, where a free 8-minute AirTrain ride connects to all terminals. Travelers who must park are urged to pre-book at JFKAirport.com to guarantee availability, as parking is extremely limited.

The Port Authority is deploying additional traffic personnel, towing support, customer service agents, and Port Authority Police officers across the airport to help manage increased congestion. A 24/7 operations center is also coordinating real-time flight activity and roadway conditions to adapt construction and traffic control efforts as needed.

A citywide media campaign is also being launched to inform travelers of the construction impacts and promote public transit options.

Ongoing redevelopment

The $19 billion transformation of JFK Airport—the largest construction initiative ever undertaken at a Port Authority facility—encompasses several major infrastructure projects now underway. A $9.5 billion redevelopment of Terminal One on the airport’s south side broke ground in September 2022, while a $4.2 billion Terminal 6 project, which will seamlessly connect with Terminal 5, began construction in February 2023. The $1.5 billion expansion of Terminal 4 is now substantially complete, and a $400 million upgrade to Terminal 8 was finalized in November 2022.

The redevelopment includes new and modernized terminals and a redesigned six-mile airport roadway network aimed at improving traffic flow, reducing driver decision points by 30%, and streamlining access to terminals. The Port Authority is contributing $3.9 billion in capital funding for the overhaul, leveraging more than $15 billion in private investment across the four terminal projects.

For real-time updates, advisories and maps, travelers are encouraged to visit Construction.JFKAirport.com.