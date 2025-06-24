A new Japanese restaurant is making its mark in Bayside, joining the neighborhood’s growing culinary scene along Bell Boulevard.

Akito Japanese Cuisine, located at 39-23 Bell Blvd., officially opened in early 2025, taking over the former home of Kenta Sushi Bar, which had been a local favorite for sushi and Japanese fusion dishes before closing earlier this year.

The new restaurant offers a sleek and modern dining experience with an expansive menu that includes sushi, sashimi, hand rolls, bento boxes, fried rice, noodles, and ramen. Guests can also enjoy sweet treats like tempura ice cream, fried Oreos, and fried cheesecake, making Akito a refreshing stop during the summer months.

For customers seeking a value-friendly meal, Akito offers daily lunch specials from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., including bento boxes, hand roll sets with soup or salad, and ramen bowls. The restaurant also runs promotional deals, such as a “Buy 1, Get 1 Free” appetizer offer, which includes items like vegetable spring rolls.

The new space joins a list of restaurants that have recently joined the area, including Döner Haus, Tipsy Tequila and Taco Bar, and other delicious eateries along the street. According to reviews, the space offers a cozy place to dine with reasonable prices, whether customers are dining in, ordering their food to go, or for delivery.

The space is open seven days a week, including Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., and Sunday from 12 noon to 10 p.m.

