Bayside cool: Momo Ashi’s bubble tea and charm keep customers coming back

As temperatures climb this summer, Queens residents looking to cool down have a charming and flavorful option tucked away in Bayside.

Momo Ashi, a tea and snack bar located at 40-06 Bell Blvd., has become a local favorite since it opened in December 2018, offering a vibrant mix of Japanese- and Taiwanese-inspired drinks and treats.

Founded by Fiona Cheng, a Queens-based entrepreneur originally from Taiwan, Momo Ashi is known for its playful atmosphere, unique branding, and wide selection of bubble tea and snacks. The shop’s latest seasonal addition—a summer frappe available in chocolate, coffee, strawberry, and honeydew—joins a menu that already boasts dozens of bubble tea flavors, including customer favorites like brown sugar pearl with fresh milk, lychee, and mango milk tea.

Bubble tea, or boba, originated in Taiwan in the 1980s and has since grown into a global phenomenon, especially popular among younger generations across Asia and North America. The drink traditionally consists of sweet milk or fruit teas served over chewy tapioca pearls, and it has evolved to include a range of textures, toppings and flavors.

For Cheng, bubble tea is personal. “In Taiwan, we drink bubble tea every day, and it was my favorite drink as a kid, so I always knew I wanted to open a bubble tea shop when I grew up,” she said.

Before entering the food and beverage industry, Cheng worked as an art editor at Elle Magazine in Taiwan and has a professional background in design and illustration. Her creative sensibilities shine through the store’s playful aesthetic: pink walls, whimsical art, and hand-drawn characters—a dog and cat engaged in quirky activities—decorate the space. The shop’s name, Momo Ashi, means “peach feet” in Japanese, a tribute to the soft paws of her pets, who inspired the brand’s mascots.

Momo Ashi’s offerings go well beyond bubble tea, featuring a diverse menu of sweet and savory snacks inspired by East Asian café culture. Among the highlights are marshmallow thick toast, a Taiwanese staple known for its fluffy texture and sweet toppings, and wamochi, a thick, chewy waffle-like dessert available in flavors such as original and brown sugar pearl. On the savory side, the shop serves mo-nigiri, a playful take on traditional Japanese onigiri made with seaweed-wrapped rice and fillings like tuna, crab, or smoked salmon. Another standout is the shop’s paw-ninis, fresh-pressed paninis offered in unique varieties like cheese and kimchi.

“We added the Japanese concept into it with the nigiri, and the brand name is inspired by the Japanese language,” said Cheng.

Since opening her first tea shop at 135-17 Roosevelt Ave. in Flushing in 2017, Cheng has expanded the brand to include locations in Woodside at 63-05 Roosevelt Ave. and a franchise in North Carolina operated by a friend. Her mission has remained consistent: to create a welcoming space that blends comfort, creativity, and the joy of a favorite childhood treat.

“I want people to feel sweet and comfy when they try the dessert,” Cheng said. “That is how I want to feel all the time, and I want people to feel that way when they’re here.”