Boy, 15, charged with manslaughter in accidental shooting of 14-year-old in Jamaica: NYPD

A 15-year-old boy was arrested Thursday morning and charged with manslaughter after a teenage boy was fatally shot in his Jamaica home after school on Wednesday afternoon.

Jamuri Mezar, 14, was hanging out with three friends inside his third-floor apartment building after school. One of his friends had brought a firearm to the after-school gathering, and while the four boys were rough-housing, that gun went off, striking Mezar in his head, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation.

Police from the 103rd Precinct responded to a 911 call of a 14-year-old shot inside the Norman Towers, located at 90-14 161st St., at around 5 p.m. Upon arrival, they found Mezar lying in a pool of blood after he sustained a gunshot wound to the head, an NYPD spokesman said Thursday.

EMS responded to the location and pronounced the youngster dead at the scene. Police recovered the firearm at the crime scene and took one of the three friends into custody as a person of interest. Just before noon on Thursday, detectives arrested the 15-year-old boy. He was booked at the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica, where he was charged with manslaughter in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon.

The investigation remains ongoing.