The best places to catch the summer solstice sunset in Queens

The summer solstice is your golden-hour invitation to pause and soak it all in.
Friday, June 20, marks the longest day of the year—and the perfect excuse to savor every last sunlit moment. As daylight stretches into evening, there’s no better way to celebrate than by catching a spectacular sunset. From waterfront parks to elevated overlooks, Queens offers plenty of scenic spots to toast the solstice in style. Whether you’re joining a local celebration or packing a picnic with friends, here’s where to experience some of the borough’s most unforgettable summer sunsets.
Hunters Point South Park
Center Blvd., LIC
This spacious park has incredible views of the city skyline and plenty of room to set down a blanket or lawn chair to enjoy the sunset with loved ones or on your own. The surrounding area has plenty of dining options afterward, including dinner and dessert spots.
Gantry Plaza State Park
4-44 47th Rd., LIC
Gantry Plaza State Park is a perfect go-to space in Queens to view sunsets and is near iconic sites like the area’s historic gantry, the Pepsi Cola sign, plenty of walkways, and benches. The area provides a perfect summer evening activity, catching the sunset and enjoying the warm summer night.
Socrates Sculpture Park
32-01 Vernon Blvd., Astoria
Socrates Sculpture Park is another waterfront space that offers incredible views, and the park is hosting a Summer Solstice Celebration on Friday, June 20, from 5-8:30 p.m., including food vendors, crafts, live performances, and more festive activities to celebrate the special day.
Rockaway Beach
Beach 3 St. to Beach 153 St. and Boardwalk to Atlantic Ocean
The beach offers unparalleled views of the sunset that one simply can’t get amongst buildings and a cityscape. The classic summer spot is a great place to stop by and bring a blanket or beach chair and bask in the sunset. Make the spectacle even more special by hosting a picnic dinner with friends for the occasion.
Astoria Park
19th St. and Hoyt Ave. North, Astoria
Astoria Park is a perfect summer destination for an array of activities, including a gorgeous view of the sunset on the waterfront. Visitors can walk along the waterfront and watch as the sun sets for the solstice and even enjoy a frozen treat from ice cream trucks nearby on site.
Fort Totten Park
Totten Ave. & 15th Road, Bayside
Fort Totten Park is a historic venue with waterfront views and a more low-key vibe than more trendy waterfront spaces in Queens. Stop by the space in the afternoon and explore the location’s rich history before setting down a blanket or chair and basking in the summer solstice’s sunset.
