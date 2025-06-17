Relax and reconnect at International Yoga Day celebration in Crocheron Park

Get ready to unwind! Join in on an afternoon of mindfulness and meditation at the 3rd Annual Celebration of International Yoga Day in Crocheron Park.

This free event, located at 33rd Ave. and 215th Pl. in Bayside, offers a wonderful lineup of activities on Saturday, June 21, designed to melt away the week’s stress and help you bask in the moment.

Hosted by the Friends of Crocheron and John Golden Park, the 3rd annual event includes a kickoff at 10 a.m. featuring exciting announcements from the organization, followed by 45 minutes of yoga led by Ambeka Khadse, the park’s resident yoga instructor, 30 minutes of meditation from Bayside Meditation, including breathing exercises, body-mind relaxation, and sitting meditation to relieve stress and boost your mood, as well as a presentation on yoga and neuroscience from Abha K. Rajbhandari, PhD., and coffee and tea courtesy of the CIDA Community Center to wrap up the celebration by 1 p.m.

International Yoga Day is a day of recognition celebrated globally to promote the benefits of yoga and meditation and highlight important tools for people to use every day to take care of their minds.

Yoga has an array of benefits for the body and mind, including improving strength, balance, and flexibility, heart health, relaxation and better sleep, better mood, more energy, and stress management, to name a few. The event, which was made possible through funding from a grant from the New York-Presbyterian, provides community members with the chance to learn more about yoga and incorporate it into their routine, as well as giving experienced yoga practitioners a fun event to enjoy with friends and community members.

Guests can register for the free event online and are encouraged to bring a yoga mat and a bottle of water. For those who do not have a mat, some will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The group will meet in front of the Tennis House on 33rd Ave. To learn more, visit the Friends of Crocheron and John Golden Park website.