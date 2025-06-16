Celebrate Juneteenth this week with programs at Queens Public Library

The Queens Public Library is hosting a lineup of virtual and in-person activities this week for residents of all ages to celebrate Juneteenth.

Juneteenth is an annual holiday that falls on June 19 to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States on June 19, 1865.

This holiday is significant for African Americans as it symbolizes the news that the Emancipation Proclamation had finally reached those still enslaved in Galveston, Texas, after the Civil War.

The QPL’s Juneteenth events range from engaging forums to workshops on Afrofuturism and swing dance classes.

Below is a preview of some of the Juneteenth Events QPL is offering this week.

Juneteenth: Giants: Art From the Dean Collection of Swiss Beats & Alicia Keys

Monday, June 16

11 a.m.- 12:15 p.m.

Virtual Zoom link: https://queenslib.org/3E78 Passcode: 127199

Adult program

Dr. Kimberli Gant, curator of Modern and Contemporary Art at the Brooklyn Museum, will present her current traveling exhibition “Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz & Alicia Keys.” Grant will discuss the significance of the Dean Collection, the participating artists, and how collecting art honors Black history and creativity.

Juneteenth: Afrofuturism, Anime AI, and TikTok

Monday, June 16

3:30 p.m.- 5 p.m.

Far Rockaway Teen Library 2002 Cornaga Ave.

Teen program

Teens are invited to a computer-lab-based workshop that explores how technology can help them imagine an Afrofuturist future. Participants will learn about the history of Juneteenth and connect Afrofuturism and Afrofantasy to media such as anime and TikTok.

Juneteenth Celebration With BK Music Learning

Tuesday, June 17

4:30 p.m.- 5:30 p.m.

South Jamaica 108-41 Guy R. Brewer Blvd., Jamaica

All ages

BK Music Learning invites families for an interactive Juneteenth celebration with live music, dancing, and storytelling. Kids will learn about the significance of Juneteenth traditions in an engaging, youth-centered way. This program is funded by New York City Council Member Nantasha Williams.

Juneteenth: Color Your Own Juneteenth Flags

Wednesday, June 18

3 p.m.- 4 p.m.

151-10 14 Road, Whitestone

All ages

Participants of all ages are invited to this creative event. Assemble Juneteenth flags with cardstock, wooden dowels, and self-adhesive flags, and put your own creative spin on them by coloring the flags with traditional Juneteenth colors of red, black, and green. This event is for children ages 6 and up with caregivers.

Juneteenth Hip Hop Celebration With Batingua Dance & Drums Production

Wednesday, June 18

4 p.m.- 5 p.m.

218-13 Linden Blvd., Cambria Heights

All ages

Celebrate Juneteenth’s legacy with Batingua Dance & Drums Productions

The celebration will feature live performances, interactive drumming, music, and giveaways.

To explore the full lineup of Juneteenth events and activities, click here.