Community-wide Jewish carnival for children set for June 22 in Kew Gardens

This Sunday’s CHAZAQ Carnival invites Queens families for a day of inflatable bounces, Rita’s ices, and live music at no cost.

Queens families are invited to enjoy a festive afternoon of rides, games, music and more at the CHAZAQ Community-Wide Children’s Jewish Cultural Carnival, taking place this Sunday, June 22, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Lander College for Men, located at 75-31 150th St. in Kew Gardens Hills.

Organized by CHAZAQ in partnership with local Jewish and civic organizations. Admission is completely free.

Sunday’s carnival will feature a full lineup of attractions, including inflatable bounce houses, thrilling rides, interactive games, and a petting zoo. Families can also enjoy Rita’s Italian Ice, listen to lively music by DJ Avraham, and take part in prize giveaways and cultural entertainment.

The carnival is part of CHAZAQ’s ongoing mission to strengthen Jewish identity and community unity through education, outreach, and cultural programming. The nonprofit regularly hosts free events, classes, and support programs for youth and families across New York City.

The event is being held with support from the NYC Department of Youth & Community Development, City Council Member James Gennaro, and the JCC of Greater Coney Island (JCCGCI). It reflects a broader citywide effort to provide enriching, inclusive programming for children of all backgrounds during the summer months.

No registration is required, and the event will take place rain or shine.