College Point Restaurant Week is back with 20% off at 21 restaurants

College Point, bring your appetite—Restaurant Week is back with more to savor.

Running from June 16 to June 30, the event showcases the neighborhood’s culinary diversity, giving diners a chance to revisit their favorite spots or discover something entirely new. A wide range of participating restaurants will offer special deals and dishes spanning Japanese, Greek, Malaysian, Italian, Mexican and many other cuisines, highlighting the authentic flavors that make College Point a hidden gem for food lovers.

The promotion is organized by the Queens Chamber of Commerce, the College Point Board of Trade, and NYC Small Business Services, and was first launched last year as the area’s inaugural College Point Restaurant Week. The event offers a 20% discount coupon for dine-in and in-person pickup at participating restaurants. Featuring cuisines from around the globe, the promotion shines a spotlight on the incredible diversity of Queens, often called the world’s most diverse borough, by celebrating authentic flavors from a wide range of cultures.

Customers can register for the reusable discount coupon here, then use it at multiple participating restaurants throughout the two-week celebration. The annual event not only provides diners with a great deal but also delivers a welcome boost in foot traffic and support for small businesses in the community.

Participating restaurants include Blue Tijuana and Barzola, Duck Donuts, El Vincentino, Greek Kitchen, House of Saturn Cafe, Iliana’s Bar and Lounge, Keilly Chinese Restaurant, Las Delicias, Las Tres, Mangu Grill, Mr. Dre Kitchen and Bar, Mr. Mario Pollos a la Brasa, Nana Teriyaki, Nonna Delia’s, Otherway Kitchen, Sweet Tooth, The Healthy Point, Tozzarella, Valerio Bakery Cafe, Whitestone Pizza, and Yummy Mandarin Liu.

After the success of last year’s inaugural event, which had 16 participating restaurants, this year, many eateries have joined in on the festivities, with 21 participating eateries. Customers can also view a special restaurant map that illustrates the promotion’s route and participants. Many venues are in close proximity to one another and provide a perfect weekend experience, indulging in a variety of cuisines.

To view the list of participating restaurants and more information, go to the Queens Chamber of Commerce website.