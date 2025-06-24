Con Edison reduces voltage in Queens neighborhoods amid extreme heat

With temperatures soaring past 100 degrees across the city, Con Edison has issued an urgent call for energy conservation in parts of Queens and Brooklyn as it works to repair critical equipment and prevent outages.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Con Edison crews began reducing voltage by 8% in select neighborhoods—including Broad Channel, South Ozone Park, Howard Beach, Lindenwood, Ozone Park, Richmond Hill, Woodhaven, and Kew Gardens—after record-setting heat stressed portions of the grid. According to the utility, a weather station in Brownsville recorded a staggering 107 degrees at 2 p.m., while JFK Airport hit 102 degrees.

The voltage reduction and energy conservation request are intended to protect power infrastructure and maintain service for roughly 150,200 customers in the affected area.

“Due to equipment issues intensified by today’s extreme heat, we are asking customers to help ease the load on our system,” the utility said in a statement. “We’re working as quickly and safely as possible to complete repairs.”

The area impacted by the precautionary measures is bounded by the Jackie Robinson Parkway to the north, Jamaica Bay to the south, the Van Wyck Expressway and Queens Boulevard to the east, and the Brooklyn-Queens border to the west.

As of 7:30 p.m., over 2,300 Con Edison customers in Queens are currently without power. In the past 72 hours, the borough experienced a peak outage count of 10,245 customers.

Con Edison is asking residents not to use high-energy appliances like washers, dryers, and microwaves until repairs are complete. Households are also urged to minimize use of air conditioning, use only one AC unit if multiple are available, and set thermostats to the highest comfortable temperature. Additionally, the company is requesting that customers delay charging electric vehicles.

While the voltage reduction is precautionary, customers are encouraged to report any outages and check the status of repairs through Con Edison’s website at conEd.com/reportoutage, the company’s mobile app, or by calling 1-800-75-CONED (1-800-752-6633).

The utility said it is in close communication with New York City Emergency Management and will continue to share updates via its social media platforms.

As the summer heatwave continues, Con Edison and city officials are reminding all New Yorkers to stay hydrated, avoid unnecessary outdoor activity, and check in on vulnerable neighbors, especially seniors and those without air conditioning.