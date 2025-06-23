Quantcast
Things to Do

Cool spots to stay productive: Remote work-friendly spaces in Queens

By Posted on
queens
Remote work meets great vibes at these Queens cafés and coworking hubs.
Photo credit: Lux Coworking.

With a sweltering heatwave gripping Queens this week, working from home might be just a little too stifling. Fortunately, the borough is filled with welcoming spaces that make remote work both productive and refreshing. Whether you’re looking to cut down on your AC use, need stronger Wi-Fi, or simply crave a change of scenery, these spots offer great vibes, cool air and quality coffee (or tea) to keep you going.

From cozy cafés to coworking hubs and even a scenic library by the water, here are some of the best remote work-friendly spaces across Queens.

Greats of Craft has a vast space, including a rooftop and lounge. Photo credit: Greats of Craft

Greats of Craft

10-15 43rd Ave., Long Island City

Greats of Craft offers an expansive and stylish setting for remote workers. Inside, you’ll find large tables, a cozy lounge area with couches, and a breezy rooftop perfect for milder days. Pair your work session with their delicious breakfast items, sandwiches, coffee, or tea, making it both a functional and tasty destination.

Enjoy a waterfront view while you work at Hunters Point Public Library. Photo credit: NYC.gov

 

Hunters Point Library

47-40 Center Blvd., Long Island City

Need inspiration? This architectural gem offers stunning waterfront views of Manhattan and Gantry Plaza State Park, along with a peaceful work environment. Nearby restaurants and coffee shops make it easy to step out for breaks, and the library’s large windows flood the space with natural light.

Our House is a coworking space that hosts events and workshops. Photo credit: Our House Astoria

Our House Astoria

23-71 31st St., Astoria

A blend of community and comfort, Our House Astoria is a coworking space with creative flair. With plush couches, a vinyl record player, a tea and coffee bar, and a cozy backyard, it’s perfect for freelancers, remote teams, and anyone seeking a collaborative environment. Events, workshops, and artist showcases are held regularly.

Haraz Coffee is a great spot for remote work with delicious food and coffee. Photo credit: Jessica Militello

Haraz Coffee House

2543 Steinway St., Astoria

This Yemeni coffee shop on Steinway Street serves standout specialty drinks like pistachio and coconut lattes, alongside pastries and light bites. The bright, modern interior has plenty of seating, making it a reliable option for remote work with a side of delicious caffeine.

Brookside Market in Sunnyside offers a great space for remote work. Photo credit: Brookside Market.

Brookside Market

43-15 Queens Blvd., Sunnyside

Tucked into a sunny corner of Queens Blvd., Brookside Market is a charming local café with a backyard garden. On hot days, stay inside to enjoy their food and drinks while you work, or head out back when the weather cools down for a leafy, serene setting.

Lux Coworking in Bayside offers memberships and day passes. Photo credit: Lux Coworking.

Lux Coworking

40-03 Bell Blvd., Bayside

For those seeking a more structured workday, Lux Coworking offers a sleek, air-conditioned space right on Bell Boulevard. You can book a private office for the day or sign up for monthly coworking memberships. Plus, you’re steps away from some of Bayside’s best lunch spots.

The Duo

36-20 Main St., Flushing

The Duo blends café culture with event space energy. With drinks like strawberry matcha and double pistachio lattes, plus cakes and sandwiches, it’s both a workspace and a social hub. Its large interior, ambient music, and ample tables make it a go-to spot in Flushing for work or casual meet-ups.

The Oasis Cafe has a beautiful outdoor garden. Photo credit: Oasis Cafe.

The Oasis Café

196-30 Northern Blvd., Flushing

The Oasis Cafe has a tropical vibe with plenty of space to work indoors or enjoy their backyard garden. The neighborhood gem has delicious and refreshing iced drinks, from coffee and tea to cocktails and more, along with a menu including desserts, sandwiches, pizza, and more.

 

*Editor’s note: This roundup features a small selection of venues curated by the reporter. It is not intended to be a comprehensive list.

See more Queens events Post an event

About the Author

Jessica Militello

I write feature articles and profiles on restaurants, new businesses, artists, creators, and events throughout Queens, particularly Western and Northeast Queens. I like to shed light on anything fun and uplifting going on in the area, or people working together to help each other in the community.

More in Things to Do

More from Around New York