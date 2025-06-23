Cool spots to stay productive: Remote work-friendly spaces in Queens

With a sweltering heatwave gripping Queens this week, working from home might be just a little too stifling. Fortunately, the borough is filled with welcoming spaces that make remote work both productive and refreshing. Whether you’re looking to cut down on your AC use, need stronger Wi-Fi, or simply crave a change of scenery, these spots offer great vibes, cool air and quality coffee (or tea) to keep you going.

From cozy cafés to coworking hubs and even a scenic library by the water, here are some of the best remote work-friendly spaces across Queens.

10-15 43rd Ave., Long Island City

Greats of Craft offers an expansive and stylish setting for remote workers. Inside, you’ll find large tables, a cozy lounge area with couches, and a breezy rooftop perfect for milder days. Pair your work session with their delicious breakfast items, sandwiches, coffee, or tea, making it both a functional and tasty destination.

47-40 Center Blvd., Long Island City

Need inspiration? This architectural gem offers stunning waterfront views of Manhattan and Gantry Plaza State Park, along with a peaceful work environment. Nearby restaurants and coffee shops make it easy to step out for breaks, and the library’s large windows flood the space with natural light.

23-71 31st St., Astoria

A blend of community and comfort, Our House Astoria is a coworking space with creative flair. With plush couches, a vinyl record player, a tea and coffee bar, and a cozy backyard, it’s perfect for freelancers, remote teams, and anyone seeking a collaborative environment. Events, workshops, and artist showcases are held regularly.

2543 Steinway St., Astoria

This Yemeni coffee shop on Steinway Street serves standout specialty drinks like pistachio and coconut lattes, alongside pastries and light bites. The bright, modern interior has plenty of seating, making it a reliable option for remote work with a side of delicious caffeine.

43-15 Queens Blvd., Sunnyside

Tucked into a sunny corner of Queens Blvd., Brookside Market is a charming local café with a backyard garden. On hot days, stay inside to enjoy their food and drinks while you work, or head out back when the weather cools down for a leafy, serene setting.

40-03 Bell Blvd., Bayside

For those seeking a more structured workday, Lux Coworking offers a sleek, air-conditioned space right on Bell Boulevard. You can book a private office for the day or sign up for monthly coworking memberships. Plus, you’re steps away from some of Bayside’s best lunch spots.

36-20 Main St., Flushing

The Duo blends café culture with event space energy. With drinks like strawberry matcha and double pistachio lattes, plus cakes and sandwiches, it’s both a workspace and a social hub. Its large interior, ambient music, and ample tables make it a go-to spot in Flushing for work or casual meet-ups.

196-30 Northern Blvd., Flushing

The Oasis Cafe has a tropical vibe with plenty of space to work indoors or enjoy their backyard garden. The neighborhood gem has delicious and refreshing iced drinks, from coffee and tea to cocktails and more, along with a menu including desserts, sandwiches, pizza, and more.

*Editor’s note: This roundup features a small selection of venues curated by the reporter. It is not intended to be a comprehensive list.