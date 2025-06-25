DEP urges Queens residents to avoid opening hydrants during heatwave as water safety concerns mount

DEP is urging Queens residents to avoid opening hydrants without spray caps as high temperatures continue across the city.

As New York City faces a prolonged heatwave, the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is warning Queens residents—and all New Yorkers—against illegally opening fire hydrants, citing serious safety and water infrastructure concerns.

New York City is currently experiencing a heat wave, with at least three consecutive days of high temperatures at or above 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The heat wave began on Monday, June 23, and is expected to last through at least Wednesday, June 25.

Illegally opened hydrants can release more than 1,000 gallons of water per minute, significantly reducing water pressure needed for firefighting and residential use. The DEP emphasized that such activity puts lives at risk, especially in densely populated neighborhoods like Jackson Heights, Jamaica, and Elmhurst, where high-rise apartment buildings depend on consistent water pressure for daily use and emergency systems.

The unauthorized use of hydrants can also cause discolored tap water due to stirred-up sediment in the pipes. While the discoloration is not harmful, DEP advises residents to run their taps until the water runs clear and cold before consuming it.

“During extreme heat, it’s vital to keep water systems fully functional—not just for comfort, but for safety,” a DEP spokesperson said. “Hydrants play a critical role in protecting lives during fires, and opening them without proper authorization severely compromises that.”

The DEP has dispatched a mobile command bus and increased staffing citywide to monitor water flow and respond rapidly to open hydrant reports, including in Queens neighborhoods where illegal hydrant use tends to spike during hot weather. DEP field teams are working closely with the FDNY to shut down unauthorized hydrants and assist with related water issues.

Electric company Con Edison has also issued an urgent call for energy conservation in parts of Queens.

In Queens, where local fire companies often respond to heat-related calls and structure fires during the summer months, diminished water pressure can delay emergency response efforts. Queens is home to an estimated 20,000 to 25,000 fire hydrants, according to available public data.

DEP and FDNY officials are urging residents to request legal spray caps, which allow for safe hydrant use. These caps reduce the hydrant’s flow to 20–25 gallons per minute and are available for free at any local firehouse to adults 18 and older.

Illegally opening a hydrant can result in fines up to $1,000, 30 days in jail, or both. Residents who see a hydrant running or being tampered with are encouraged to call 311 or report it through the NYC 311 mobile app. Quick reporting helps officials maintain reliable water service and prevent potentially dangerous situations.