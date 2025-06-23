Tech meets tradition at Dim Sum Bloom’s new Bayside location

AI is rapidly transforming our world—from how we work to how we interact with customer service. But can it hold its own in the kitchen? Dim Sum Bloom is putting that question to the test with a fully automated robot that powers its stir-fry station.

The innovative restaurant expanded to Bayside earlier this month, marking its fourth New York City location at 208-06 Cross Island Parkway. Dim Sum Bloom first debuted its robotic kitchen concept in April with its Elmhurst location, offering a glimpse of the future of fast, flavorful dining.

The Bayside outpost continues that vision, serving up signature dim sum and a variety of other Chinese dishes in a sleek, tech-forward setting. The brand originally launched on the Upper West Side in 2023 and has quickly gained attention for combining culinary tradition with cutting-edge automation.

To celebrate the grand opening, Dim Sum Bloom hosted a community event featuring live performances, free giveaways for the first 50 customers, and generous samplings of their menu favorites—from soup dumplings to fried rice and beyond.

The new restaurant is open for lunch and dinner and features a variety of dishes, from their traditional dim sum menu, with classics like soup dumplings, pork buns, spring rolls, and more. They also have a wide selection of fried rice and lo mein, as well as dishes that come with rice and a drink, such as fried pork short ribs, grilled chicken with rice, and more. They also offer a wide range of sweets, like matcha green tea mille crepes, tiramisu, and bubble tea, which comes in many sweet and fruity flavors.

Aside from their delicious menu, the chain has made waves for being the first New York City-based restaurant to use its own robot to make and prepare its assortment of stir-fry dishes. The idea behind it gives the eatery the opportunity to provide fast service and consistent quality and results of the dishes with the robot’s ability to maintain exact cooking time and temperature each time. While the latest use of technology has turned heads, the restaurant still maintains tradition with chefs who still handcraft each soup dumpling for authenticity and quality.

The restaurant’s expansive dining area has a modern look and is perfect for lunch meet-ups or dinner with friends. It’s open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and there is plenty of parking available as it’s located in the Baybridge Commons Mall.