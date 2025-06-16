District 30: Phil Wong gains momentum in race to replace Holden with wave of endorsements

Phil Wong, a Democratic candidate for City Council District 30, has received some significant endorsements in his campaign to succeed term-limited Council Member Robert Holden.

The New York City Organization of Public Service Retirees, one of the city’s most influential advocacy groups for retired municipal employees, has officially thrown its support behind Wong as the Democratic nominee.

This endorsement is a major milestone for Wong’s campaign. It signals strong support from a powerful constituency and further cements his status as a front-runner in the race to represent District 30.

The district, which includes the neighborhoods of Ridgewood, Maspeth, Middle Village, Glendale, Elmhurst and Rego Park, has seen a contentious and close-run race so far.

The NYC Organization of Public Service Retirees represents thousands of retired public employees who dedicated their careers to serving New York City. The group has been at the forefront of efforts to oppose the city’s controversial attempt to move retirees into a Medicare Advantage Plan, a move that many retirees say would compromise their healthcare benefits and break longstanding promises made to them by city leadership.

“Phil Wong is exactly the kind of leader our retirees need in the City Council,” said Marianne Pizzitola, President of the NYC Organization of Public Service Retirees.

“He’s been in the trenches with us, fighting for what’s right while others stayed silent. Phil doesn’t just talk—he acts. He’s earned the support of our greatest ally, Council Member Bob Holden, and shown that he’s willing to stand up to powerful interests when it matters most. We’re proud to endorse him in the Democratic primary, and we’ll be with him every step of the way. He has our full support, and we’re proud to have his.”

Wong’s alignment with the retirees’ cause comes as no surprise to those familiar with his advocacy work. A lifelong Queens resident and community advocate, Wong has been a vocal critic of backroom deals and special interests that he says have undermined the trust of working-class New Yorkers.

“Retirees gave decades of their lives to this city. They were promised a benefit that made their service worthwhile, only to have that promise broken by City Hall,” said Wong.

“It’s unacceptable that they’re now spending their time and money battling the very government they once served. As Council Member, I won’t be beholden to special interests—I’ll fight for the people who kept this city going. Protecting retiree benefits isn’t negotiable—it’s personal.”

In recent weeks, Wong has expanded his coalition of support by securing endorsements from a diverse range of education and advocacy groups.

PLACE NYC, or Parent Leaders for Accelerated Curriculum and Education, a prominent grassroots organization advocating for educational excellence and accelerated learning opportunities in public schools, announced its support for Wong, citing his longstanding commitment to academic rigor and parental involvement in education policy. The group has become increasingly influential in local races as debates over school admissions and curriculum intensify citywide.

Wong has also received the backing of the Asian Wave Alliance, a civic organization that promotes public safety, meritocracy, and increased representation of Asian-American voices in government. The Alliance praised Wong for his deep ties to the Asian community in Queens and his advocacy on issues like equitable education access and small business support.

In addition, Parents Against Antisemitism, a group formed in response to rising hate crimes and bias incidents across the city, endorsed Wong for his clear and consistent stance against antisemitism. The organization noted Wong’s vocal support for the Jewish community and his refusal to tolerate any form of bigotry, positioning him as a candidate who will speak out when others remain silent.

Wong’s campaign has also gained the endorsement of One City Rising, a coalition that supports candidates who prioritize the needs of working-class families and oppose policies they see as harmful to civil liberties and economic fairness. Their endorsement points to Wong’s populist platform and resistance to what he describes as “backroom deals” that leave everyday New Yorkers behind.

Together, these endorsements illustrate Wong’s growing appeal among both traditional Democratic constituencies and issue-based advocacy organizations, elevating his profile as the race for District 30 enters its final stretch.

Council Member Holden, who has represented District 30 since 2018, said he believes Wong is uniquely equipped to continue his legacy of independent leadership and constituent service. “Phil understands this community. He listens, and he leads with integrity,” Holden said in a prior endorsement statement.

With the race drawing increased attention, observers say Wong’s endorsements signal momentum in a district where voter turnout and neighborhood networks play a critical role in local elections.

