Elmhurst Hospital earns national recognition for excellence in trauma care

Elmhurst Hospital in Queens has been re-verified as a Level I Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons.

NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst has officially been re-verified as a Level I Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons (ACS), reaffirming its role as a critical provider of advanced trauma care in Queens and across New York City.

The designation — the highest possible for trauma centers — followed a rigorous on-site review by the ACS Committee on Trauma to ensure the hospital continues to meet stringent national standards for trauma care, performance and patient outcomes. The reverification secures Elmhurst Hospital’s status for another three years.

“As a Level I Trauma Center, Elmhurst maintains 24-hour in-house trauma surgical coverage and immediate access to specialists in critical disciplines such as neurosurgery, orthopedics, emergency medicine, and critical care,” the hospital said in a statement Tuesday. The designation also recognizes Elmhurst’s capacity to provide a full continuum of services, from emergency intervention through long-term recovery and rehabilitation.

Dr. Helen Arteaga-Landaverde, CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, praised the trauma team for achieving what she called a “fantastic accomplishment.”

“Our community is truly fortunate to have a team so committed to excellence and deeply passionate about ensuring that our underserved community has one of the best trauma programs in the country,” she said.

The hospital serves a densely populated and historically underserved section of western Queens, including neighborhoods such as Jackson Heights, Elmhurst and Corona. It has long played a central role in the city’s emergency medical response, notably during the early peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, when Elmhurst became a national symbol of the health system’s burden.

Dr. George Agriantonis, Director of Surgery and Trauma Medical Director at Elmhurst, emphasized that patients treated in verified trauma centers like Elmhurst have demonstrably lower mortality rates and better recovery outcomes.

“Elmhurst Hospital successfully met all of the ACS’s stringent criteria,” said Agriantonis. “An ACS-verified trauma center provides timely and seamless care to severely injured patients by marshalling an incredible array of resources and specialties, and this capability is always available at all hours of the day or night.”

As part of its trauma program, Elmhurst also leads community injury prevention efforts, trains future medical professionals and conducts trauma-focused research. The hospital’s program includes screening for substance use and mental health concerns and incorporates strategies to support the long-term psychosocial needs of trauma survivors.

Elmhurst Hospital is one of just a handful of ACS-verified Level I Trauma Centers in New York City, a designation that is reviewed and renewed every three years.