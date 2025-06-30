Cumbia, culture and community: Festival Calle Colombia set for July 12 in Jackson Heights

A portion of Jackson Heights is set to transform into a vibrant block party celebrating Colombian culture and heritage in July.

Festival Calle Colombia, an annual event sponsored by State Sen. Jessica Ramos, will transform 37th Avenue between 82nd and 84th Street into a vibrant street party on Saturday, July 12, highlighting the rich history of the Colombian community in Queens.

The festival, returning for its fourth year, will run from 12 noon until 5 p.m. and features live music, folkloric dance performances and community honorees.

Cumbia dancers in traditional dress will mingle with families, neighbors and visitors throughout the event, filling “Calle Colombia” with color and music.

Festival Calle Colombia will also serve as a community resource fair, offering information on local services and assistance from city, state, and community-based organizations. Organizations such as the NY State of Health will provide information on a range of services throughout the day for local residents and visitors alike.

Ramos said the annual festival honors the generations of Colombians who have built new lives in New York and Queens.

“Festival Calle Colombia honors the generations who built their lives here and inspires new dreams for the next,” Ramos said in a statement. “Cumbia dancers will fill the street, and our resource fair will connect our neighbors with vital community services. Come celebrate our Colombianidad with us and leave empowered to shape your future.”