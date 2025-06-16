‘Finding Kindness’ TV show filmed in Queens celebrated with local launch event

The team behind “Finding Kindness” celebrates with community members and media following the June 12 press event in Floral Park.

A new reality TV series celebrating everyday heroes and acts of compassion received an official citation from the Village of Floral Park during a press event on Thursday, June 12, at Heritage Park.

“Finding Kindness,” created and hosted by producers Monty Hobbs and Valerie Smaldone, is set to premiere July 1 on UP Faith and Family, a streaming platform dedicated to positive and uplifting entertainment. The show, filmed across Queens neighborhoods including Bayside and Flushing and in Floral Park, spotlights community members who go above and beyond for others — including one local entrepreneur who operates a pizza business out of a fire truck.

At Thursday’s ceremony, Deputy Mayor Lynn Pombonyo and Trustee Michael Longobardi presented a citation to the production team on behalf of Mayor Kevin Fitzgerald and the Board of Trustees, recognizing their efforts to highlight volunteerism, especially the work of the Floral Park Volunteer Fire Department.

“We’re proud to honor a show that celebrates community service and inspires kindness,” said Pombonyo. “It reflects the spirit of Floral Park, where many of our graduating students are also being honored this month for community service and acts of kindness.”

The premiere episode centers on Zef Noci, founder of Zef’s Pizza Fire Truck, a mobile pizzeria launched after he lost his job during the pandemic. Known for his generosity, Noci often donates time, food, and proceeds to charities, 9/11 memorial events, and first responders. The show captures the moment he was surprised with business gifts including supplies from Restaurant Depot, publicity services from Corbett Public Relations, and support from branding icon Wendy Kaufman — known nationally as the “Snapple Lady.”

“I was shocked,” said Noci at the event. “I thought I was just feeding the crew, and then I realized the show was actually about me. It was humbling and I’m very grateful.”

Kaufman, who co-hosts the episode, said the show’s message couldn’t be more timely. “This world needs kindness more than ever,” she said. “We’re all made of the same fabric, and this show is about bringing that love and humanity back.”

The episode also raises awareness about the decline in volunteer firefighting and aims to inspire more people across the country to serve their local communities.

“We wanted to show not just one act of kindness, but how kindness ripples,” said Smaldone. “Zef’s generosity, the volunteers at the fire department, the local businesses who stepped up — it’s all connected.”

“Finding Kindness” is produced under Just Do GOOD Entertainment and features a team including Jay Batchler (producer/editor), Christina Sciongay, and Joseph Cipri (associate producers).

The show begins streaming on July 1 exclusively on UP Faith & Family. Viewers can access the service through its standalone app or by subscribing via platforms such as Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV, Roku, Google Play, and most smart TVs.