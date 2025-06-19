Five men sought for brutal attack on nightclub employee in Jackson Heights: NYPD

Police are searching for a group of five men who ruthlessly beat an employee of a Queens bar earlier this month.

According to police sources, the assault occurred at around 4 a.m. on Friday, June 7, outside Romanticos Gentlemen’s Night Club, located at 76-07 Roosevelt Ave.

The violence erupted after a 36-year-old worker asked a group of about five men to leave the establishment. The men became enraged and began arguing with him, law enforcement said.

During the confrontation, all five suspects surrounded the employee, punching, kicking, and stomping on him, police said. One of the attackers allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened the victim, while another beat him with a wooden stick.

After the assault, the suspects fled on foot northbound on 78th Street toward 37th Avenue, police said.

Officers from the 115th Precinct responded to the scene. EMS transported the victim to Elmhurst Hospital Center, where he was treated for injuries to his head and back and listed in stable condition.

Police said one of the attackers was last seen wearing a navy-blue t-shirt and black pants, another wore a black t-shirt and black pants with a black hat. The third man was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with light blue pants while the fourth was dressed in a black t-shirt, blue pants and a black hat. The fifth sought individual is described as wearing a black shirt and black hat.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding this attack can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.