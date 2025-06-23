The FDNY arrived at the scene in less than three minutes after reciving a call of a fire at 200-05 Linden Blvd. in St. Albans on Sunday morning.

A fast-moving four-alarm fire tore through a commercial building in St. Albans on Sunday morning, injuring six people and displacing residents of adjacent structures, fire officials said.

The blaze broke out shortly before noon on June 22 at 200-05 Linden Blvd., a two-and-a-half-story commercial building that housed a local restaurant called Liquid Restaurant & Lounge. According to FDNY Deputy Chief George Healy, the FDNY received the call at approximately 11:40 a.m. and arrived on the scene within two minutes and 30 seconds.

“We had heavy fire on the second floor. This went to a fourth alarm, partially because of fire conditions, partially because of the heat today,” Healy said.

Approximately 168 firefighters and EMS personnel from 39 units responded. Healy noted that high outside temperatures and clutter inside the structure made the conditions more dangerous.

“We’re fully encapsulated in gear that weighs over 100 pounds,” he said. “The heat is very debilitating.”

The fire was brought under control at 1:09 p.m. Three firefighters and three civilians sustained minor injuries. Two civilians and three firefighters were taken to North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, while one civilian with moderate injuries was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.

FDNY fire marshals are investigating the cause of the blaze.

Inspectors from the city Department of Buildings later conducted a structural stability inspection and found the property at 200-05 Linden Blvd. had suffered extensive damage, including missing windows and an open roof. Adjacent properties at 200-03 and 200-01 Linden Blvd. also sustained fire damage.

DOB issued full vacate orders for 200-05 and 200-03 Linden Blvd., and a partial vacate order for 200-01 Linden Blvd. The American Red Cross provided emergency relocation assistance to seven people from three households with services including temporary lodging and financial assistance. Their Disaster Action Team also provided care items, including comfort kits, cleanup kits, and water to displaced residents. Any residents impacted by the four-alarm fire who were unable to connect with Red Criss responders at the scene and who need help with their recovery should call 1-877-Red Cross (877-733-2767) and select Option 1.