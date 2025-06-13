German-style halal eatery Döner Haus opens on Bell Blvd. in Bayside

Bayside just added a taste of Germany to the neighborhood with the latest expansion of Döner Haus to the Queens community.

The 100% Halal German-style street food eatery, located at 4004A Bell Blvd., had a special pre-grand opening event on Thursday, June 12. It will officially open its doors on Friday, June 13.

“Bell Blvd. happens to be a very busy street, and it’s nestled in a really big community,” said Eddie Fahmy, the company’s franchise director. We’re about a mile and a half away from one of the biggest Muslim populations in Queens, so this was a prime location.”

Döner Haus’ latest expansion is their third location in NYC, with one other in East Village and a second location in Astoria. The Bayside opening is the brand’s first franchise storefront, owned by Long Island resident Hamza Jalili, who wanted to bring the high-quality sandwiches to the bustling Northeast Queens area.

“When you taste this, it’s far superior to any chicken over rice, and I think people in Bayside will love it,” said Jalili.

The brand is unique in that it specializes in three menu items: Döner sandwiches, Döner boxes, which come with salad and fries, and Döner wraps. They also offer Turkish Baklava for those with a sweet tooth. Each item, including wraps and sandwiches, is made fresh and in-house, and their Halal meat offers high-quality meat with zero fillers, something that everyone can enjoy and indulge in at the new venue.

“Halal concepts are very popular now, not just for Muslims,” said Fahmy. “It’s a more humane way of treating animals and a lot of people like the Halal process of how they process their meat, so it ends up being a little healthier, a little cleaner, and you could actually taste the difference.”

The latest expansion to the Bayside community is a perfect addition, especially for late nights among the neighborhood’s vibrant nightlife scene. The space joins a diverse array of cuisine, and the area continues to be a hub to represent the vast diversity of the Queens borough.

“Bell Blvd. is one of the busiest streets where it’s not just relying on this neighborhood,” said Fahmy. “People come from all over. This is a destination location, and that’s why Bell Blvd. was on top of our list, because it’s unlike any other neighborhood; there are all types of foods, and it’s a very unique avenue.”