Glen Oaks senior fatally struck by SUV while crossing Northern Boulevard in Bayside: NYPD

A Glen Oaks senior was struck and killed by the driver of an SUV while attempting to cross Northern Boulevard in Bayside on the night of Wednesday, June 11.

Police from the 111th Precinct responded to a 911 call of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle at 217th Street and Northern Boulevard, just a block away from the station house, just after 10 p.m.

The officers found the victim lying on the roadway with head and body trauma. EMS rushed him to North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, where he was pronounced dead a short while later. The deceased was identified as Eric Wexler, 74, of 75th Avenue near the Glen Oaks Oval.

Further investigation by the NYPD Highway District Collision Investigation Squad determined that Wexler was trying to cross Northern Boulevard, from north to south, outside of a marked crosswalk and without the pedestrian signal, when he was struck by a 2017 Chevy Tahoe, operated by a 47-year-old man, police said Friday.

The SUV was traveling eastbound on Northern Boulevard toward the Cross Island Parkway. The driver remained at the scene of the fatal collision. There are no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad.