Gregorian Festival returns to Bellerose for its 44th year of family tradition

For more than four decades, the Gregorian Festival has been a cherished tradition in eastern Queens, drawing families, neighbors and alumni back to the grounds of St. Gregory the Great Church and Catholic Academy.

The 44th annual celebration will return from June 20 to 28, welcoming visitors each night from 7 to 11 p.m., with an opening parade kicking off at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 20.

Hosted on the church’s campus at 244-44 87th Ave. in Bellerose, the event is known simply as “The Festival” to longtime locals — and with good reason. Since its founding in 1980, the festival has evolved into a showcase of family ties, cultural heritage and community spirit, featuring amusement rides, games of chance, theme nights, raffles and a wide variety of international foods.

“It’s a homecoming for many,” said Ted Havelka, chairman of the Board of Trustees at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Academy. “The festival highlights the spirit of legacy and dedication, showcasing multigenerational families who’ve worked tirelessly to uphold its traditions.”

Among those families are the Berrys and the Cullinans — fixtures of both the school and festival for decades.

George Berry, who led the festival from the early 2000s until his passing in 2010, left behind a legacy now carried on by his daughter, Claire Berry, who teaches first grade at the Academy. Her inspiration came from her own former teacher, Stephanie Sweeney, now a colleague. Nora Berry, George’s wife, has archived more than 30 years of festival programs that trace its growth and memories.

Similarly, the Cullinan (O’Doherty) family has long been integral to the event. Kathleen Cullinan and her siblings attended St. Gregory’s, and Kathleen, along with her husband Sean, sent all five of their children to the school — their youngest graduated with honors just last week. Kathleen’s parents, Joe and Maureen O’Doherty, ran many aspects of the festival for years. Maureen, now in her 80s, remains active, while Kathleen now oversees the rides and her husband manages the games.

The nine-day festival includes themed cultural nights. This year’s schedule features:

Irish Night – Friday, June 20

Hispanic Night – Saturday, June 21

Country BBQ Night – Sunday, June 22

Filipino Night – Monday, June 23

Closed – Tuesday, June 24

Polish Night – Wednesday, June 25

German Night – Thursday, June 26

Italian Night – Friday and Saturday, June 27–28

Proceeds from the festival help support the operations and programs of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Academy and Parish, which have served the Bellerose community since 1936. The school itself has educated generations of local families, and many graduates return annually to volunteer or reconnect during the festival.