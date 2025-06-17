Jamaica and Jackson Heights stores sell top-prize TAKE 5 tickets in back-to-back drawings

Shahbaz Deli on 37th Avenue in Jackson Heights, where two major New York Lottery wins have been made in the past year.

Three lucky New Yorkers are holding top-prize TAKE 5 tickets from last weekend’s evening lottery drawings—and two of those tickets were sold in Queens.

The New York Lottery announced that a prize-winning TAKE 5 ticket worth $16,518 was sold in Jackson Heights for the June 14 evening drawing, followed by another top-prize ticket worth $28,346.50 sold in Jamaica for the June 15 evening drawing.

The Jackson Heights ticket was purchased at Shahbaz Deli Inc., located at 7403 37th Ave. The Jamaica ticket was sold at Bolla, a convenience store and gas station at 149-20 Rockaway Blvd.

The third winning ticket was sold in Manhattan at 561 Straight Deli Grocery Inc. on Lenox Avenue, also for the June 14 drawing, and matched the same winning numbers as the Jackson Heights entry.

This isn’t the first time Shahbaz Deli has brought good fortune to one of its customers. In November 2024, a New York Lottery player claimed a top-prize winning ticket worth close to $30k purchased at the same 37th Avenue store.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn twice daily, at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., from a field of one through 39. Players who match all five numbers win the top prize, which varies depending on the number of winners and ticket sales. Prizes may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

Operated by the New York State Gaming Commission, the New York Lottery is North America’s largest and most profitable lottery, contributing $3.8 billion in the 2023–2024 fiscal year to support public schools throughout New York State.

The Lottery also reminds players that gambling should remain fun and within personal limits. New Yorkers experiencing gambling-related harm can visit NYProblemGamblingHelp.org or call the confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369). Help is also available via text at HOPENY (467369).