New Terminal One announces JFK’s first consolidated delivery center

The New Terminal One is creating JFK Airport’s first terminal consolidated receiving and distribution center.

The New Terminal One is partnering with JCM Business Solutions to build a centralized logistics hub that will manage, screen, and coordinate all deliveries to the new terminal.

The project was announced on Monday, June 23, and the 83,500-square-foot complex is projected to be operational by the end of 2025. The JCM Logistics Complex is expected to create 60 local jobs, which are said to be critical in supporting the operations of Terminal 1, which is set to open in phases beginning in 2026.

The complex is located adjacent to JFK Airport and has advanced storage capabilities, including a freezer, a cooler, and reverse logistics. The facility is taking an innovative approach to its sorting capabilities by screening all goods traveling to the New Terminal One security in compliance with TSA and Port Authority protocols before they are sorted. This approach will eliminate the use of third-party truck deliveries via the airfield and reduce traffic on public roads and airside areas.

Marisa Von Wieding, vice president of operations for New Terminal One, said the partnership with JCM Business Solutions will deliver innovative logistics solutions and reinforce the company’s commitment to local job creation. “This facility will help ensure that operations around the new terminal are as seamless and efficient as possible,” Von Wieding said.

Together with the New Terminal One, the JCM team is ready to deliver new supply chain management services with the signature customer service and operational integrity that drive optimal value to our clients. Our team of logistics and JFK operations professionals is supported by state-of-the-art technology and an exceptional facility. We are proud and excited to provide this ground-breaking service and confident that this solution will benefit the JFK community for years to come,” said Judith E. Conlon, CEO, JCM Business Solutions.

The New Terminal One is part of a sweeping modernization project that includes two new terminals, two expanded and upgraded terminals, a new ground transportation center, and a simplified roadway network. The project aims to establish JFK as a world-class gateway with seamless international connectivity and elevated passenger amenities.

The New Terminal One will offer state-of-the-art technology and an elevated retail and dining experience resembling the diverse landscape of New York. The dedicated international terminal, which features 2.6 million square feet of space, will be the largest at JFK Airport when complete.