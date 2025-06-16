Kew Gardens CSA launches new season with fresh produce and composting

The Kew Gardens Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) group is launching its 2025 season on Sunday, June 22, continuing its longstanding partnership with Garden of Eve Organic Farm, based in Long Island.

Each week throughout the growing season, members of the CSA gather at Kew Gardens Cinemas Park on Sunday mornings to pick up fresh vegetables, fruit, eggs, and flowers—all while strengthening bonds with neighbors over recipes, local news and sustainability tips.

As one of more than 100 CSA groups operating under the citywide nonprofit Just Food, the Kew Gardens CSA is part of a broader grassroots movement aimed at linking urban residents with regional farmers. CSA members pay in advance for a share of a farm’s seasonal harvest, creating a direct line of support for sustainable agriculture while ensuring access to fresh, organic produce.

In addition to distributing food, the CSA also runs a year-round Food Scrap Drop-Off (FSDO) program every Sunday, operated in partnership with Queens Botanical Garden. The composting initiative helps divert organic waste from landfills while enriching local soil, a vital effort as New York City increasingly embraces environmental stewardship at the community level.

“Community composting is an important option here in Kew Gardens,” said CSA organizers, noting that the initiative is entirely volunteer-powered. “We connect people to healthy food, we support a regional farm, and we build community.”

New and returning members are encouraged to sign up and help sustain this vital community lifeline. For those looking to get involved, the Kew Gardens CSA offers not just food, but a chance to share experiences. Learn more at kewgardenscsa.wordpress.com.