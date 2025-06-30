Kids eat free at Queens Applebee’s this July 4th weekend

This July 4th holiday weekend, Queens families can enjoy a holiday promotion at their local Applebee’s. In addition to enjoying fireworks and festivities, they can snag a family-friendly deal.
Doherty-owned Applebee’s in Queens is offering a kids eat free special on the weekend of July 4th from 7/4-7/6. The promotion is dine-in only, and a free kid’s meal must be accompanied by an adult entrée purchase. There is a maximum of two free kids’ meals per adult entrée purchase, and kids must be 12 years and under.
Applebee’s kids’ menu offers many options to please hungry youngsters, including grilled chicken alfredo, cheeseburgers, tacos, pizza, and quesadillas.
The promotion is available at all Doherty-owned Applebee’s in New Jersey, New York (Long Island and the five boroughs/Westchester).
Participating Applebee’s Locations:
Applebee’s – New Hyde Park
1985 Jericho Tpke, New Hyde Park, NY 11040
516-326-8730
Applebee’s – Astoria (Long Island City)
38-01 35th Ave., Astoria, NY 11101
718-943-7404
Applebee’s – Fresh Meadows
61-48 188th St., Fresh Meadows, NY 11365
718-264-1222
Applebee’s – Queens Center Mall, Elmhurst
90-15 Queens Blvd., Space #1001, Elmhurst, NY 11373
718-271-7999
Applebee’s – Elmont
1710 Hempstead Turnpike, Elmont, NY 11003
516-775-1377
Applebee’s – Woodmere (Rosedale)
Five Towns Shopping Center
253-01 Rockaway Blvd., Rosedale, NY 11422
516-792-0100