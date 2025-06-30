Kids eat free at Queens Applebee’s this July 4th weekend

Applebee’s is a chain of casual dining restaurants with locations across the United States.

This July 4th holiday weekend, Queens families can enjoy a holiday promotion at their local Applebee’s. In addition to enjoying fireworks and festivities, they can snag a family-friendly deal.

Doherty-owned Applebee’s in Queens is offering a kids eat free special on the weekend of July 4th from 7/4-7/6. The promotion is dine-in only, and a free kid’s meal must be accompanied by an adult entrée purchase. There is a maximum of two free kids’ meals per adult entrée purchase, and kids must be 12 years and under.

Applebee’s kids’ menu offers many options to please hungry youngsters, including grilled chicken alfredo, cheeseburgers, tacos, pizza, and quesadillas.

The promotion is available at all Doherty-owned Applebee’s in New Jersey, New York (Long Island and the five boroughs/Westchester).

Below is a list of participating Applebee’s locations in Queens:

Applebee’s – New Hyde Park

1985 Jericho Tpke, New Hyde Park, NY 11040

516-326-8730

Applebee’s – Astoria (Long Island City)

38-01 35th Ave., Astoria, NY 11101

718-943-7404

Applebee’s – Fresh Meadows

61-48 188th St., Fresh Meadows, NY 11365

718-264-1222

Applebee’s – Queens Center Mall, Elmhurst

90-15 Queens Blvd., Space #1001, Elmhurst, NY 11373

718-271-7999

Applebee’s – Elmont

1710 Hempstead Turnpike, Elmont, NY 11003

516-775-1377

Applebee’s – Woodmere (Rosedale)

Five Towns Shopping Center

253-01 Rockaway Blvd., Rosedale, NY 11422

516-792-0100