Suspect sought for threatening L train rider in Ridgewood before snatching chain: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect for allegedly threatening an L train rider before snatching her chain at a Ridgewood subway station.

Police from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood and Transit District 33 are looking for a suspect who allegedly menaced an L train rider before snatching her pricey chain on Tuesday, June 17.

The 25-year-old victim was aboard a southbound train at the Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenue subway station just after 12:15 p.m. when a stranger approached her, made a threatening statement, and forcibly removed the chain from her neck, police said Tuesday, adding that the value of the stolen chain was approximately $700. The suspect fled the station in an unknown direction and remains at large. The victim was not injured during the encounter.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect on Tuesday and described him as having a medium complexion with a beard and mustache. He wore a red jacket with dark sleeves over a white and gray sweatshirt and a black knit cap.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through June 22, the 104th Precinct has reported 61 robberies so far in 2025, 42 fewer than the 103 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 40.8%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Transit crimes are also down in the precinct with nine reported so far this year, four fewer than the 13 reported at the same point in 2024, a decrease of 30.8%, according to CompStat.