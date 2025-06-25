Laurelton Playground reopens after five-year, $4.1 million renovation, just in time for summer

NYC Parks Queens Borough Commissioner Jacqueline Langsam, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Council Member Selvena Brooks-Powers, and community members gathered to cut the ribbon in the newly constructed Laurelton Playground on Tuesday, June 24.

A beloved playground in Laurelton is officially open just in time for the summer.

After five years of reconstruction, Laurelton Playground, located at 136-20 Brookville Blvd., has reopened to the public, offering a new space for neighborhood families to enjoy.

NYC Parks Queens Borough Commissioner Jacqueline Langsam, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Council Member Selvena Brooks-Powers, and local residents gathered on Tuesday, June 24, to cut the ribbon on the newly renovated site.

The total investment for the project was $4.1 million, with $4 million allocated by the City Council and an additional $129,000 from Mayor Eric Adams’ administration. The redesigned playground and surrounding green space have been transformed into a colorful, inclusive play area featuring ADA-accessible ramps, spray showers, and a range of equipment for children of all ages.

There are separate jungle gyms for children ages 2 to 5 and 5 to 12, along with a shaded tot area designed to help toddlers build walking and balancing skills. Caregivers also benefit from new benches placed strategically around the play area to ensure visibility and easy access.

Other upgrades include safety improvements such as relocating the playground entrance closer to the crosswalk at 136th Street and creating designated zones for bike parking and seating.

This second phase of the Laurelton Playground redevelopment builds on the first phase completed in 2018, which saw the addition of a skatepark and track renovations. The third and final phase, currently in the design stage, will reconstruct the park’s basketball court.

Additional infrastructure improvements include upgraded water and sewer connections, a new drinking fountain, and modern LED security lighting.

At the ribbon-cutting, Langsam noted the emotional importance of neighborhood parks.

“For so many of us, local parks are filled with childhood memories. We are fortunate to have elected officials who understand the joy as well as the health benefits that parks bring to our communities,” she said. “This renovation of Laurelton Playground provides so many different activities for all ages and interest groups. It’s truly a space for everyone to enjoy.”

Borough President Richards called the playground an “oasis” for Southeast Queens residents.

“Every community deserves access to a quality park in this borough,” Richards said. “This is a testament to what can be achieved when we work together. Congratulations to the young people who will get to enjoy this space.”

Council Member Selvena Brooks-Powers praised the community’s role in bringing the project to fruition.

“I know how much this playground means to the families of Laurelton,” she said. “It’s more than just a place to play—it’s where friendships are built, where parents gather, and where community thrives. That’s why my office continues to support investments in parks and schools across the district. We’re committed to creating safe, welcoming spaces where our young people can learn, grow, and just be kids.”

Several children wasted no time enjoying the newly reopened space. Amir, 12, Christian, 12, and Ethan, 13, said they were excited to explore the new features, especially the sprinkler system.

“It’s really nice,” said Christian. “It has a lot more activities than some of the other parks I go to. It’s a whole new experience.”

“The park is very fun to go to with friends, and the sprinkler is great for a hot day,” added Amir.

Ethan agreed. “It’s so cool because the park I grew up in was way smaller. When I came here, I didn’t even know what to do—there’s so much stuff.”