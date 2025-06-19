Ride to vote: Lime offers free e-scooter trips during June primary

Queens voters can ride to the polls for free this June, thanks to Lime’s “Lime to the Polls” initiative.

Lime—one of three e-scooter companies participating in the eastern Queens e-scooter share program—is expanding its civic engagement campaign to help residents get to and from polling places during early voting and on Primary Day.

From Saturday, June 14, through Sunday, June 22, Lime is offering riders two free scooter trips, up to 15 minutes each, for a total of 30 minutes of ride time to use when traveling to vote. The program will also resume on Primary Day, Tuesday, June 24. Riders must enter the promo code NYCVOTESJUNE2025 in the Lime app to unlock the free rides.

“If there’s an election in New York City, that means it’s Lime to the Polls time,” said Nicole Yearwood, senior manager of government relations at Lime. “We’re proud to have led the way on transportation companies making it easier for people to participate in their democracy by running this program for multiple election cycles. This year, residents in the Bronx and Queens service zones can get a free Lime ride to and from the polls throughout early voting and on Election Day.”

Lime first launched the initiative in the United States in 2018 and reinstated it in 2020 in response to overwhelming rider demand. During the 2020 general election, 20% of all Lime trips in the U.S. on Election Day were taken using the “Lime to the Polls” promo code.

Since then, the micro-mobility company has offered the program during major election cycles, including the 2021 New York City municipal elections, the 2022 midterms, and the 2024 federal elections. Globally, “Lime to the Polls” has been available in Canada, Australia, and parts of Europe.

In Queens, Lime operates as part of the city’s eastern Queens e-scooter pilot, which launched in 2021 in neighborhoods historically underserved by transit. The initiative aims to improve access and mobility while promoting sustainable transportation options.