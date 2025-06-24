Local heroes honored during National Rose Month awards in Queens

Community leaders, cancer survivors and elected officials gathered Sunday at Queensborough Community College to celebrate National Rose Month with an emotional ceremony that honored local women whose stories of survival and service reflect the rose’s symbolic strength and beauty.

The June 22 celebration, hosted by the nonprofit Arts4All Foundation, recognized six honorees — including breast cancer survivors, a Rwandan genocide survivor, and local civic leaders — during a midday program that featured a rose ceremony, awards presentation and community luncheon.

“National Rose Month is a moment to reaffirm our commitment to honoring public service and the extraordinary individuals in our communities who have paved the way in making a positive impact,” said Dr. Sumita SenGupta, founder of the Arts4All Foundation and organizer of the event. “We are proud to honor and hear the uplifting stories of leaders who have turned adversity into service and inspiration.”

The event was attended by Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, and Assemblymember David Weprin, who offered praise for both the honorees and the work of the foundation.

Among the six honorees were Dr. Christine Mangino, president of Queensborough Community College; breast cancer survivors Anna Kril and Allison Alexis; Rwandan genocide survivor Consolee Nishimwe; community advocate Patricia Williams; and Tameeka Richards, First Lady of Queens and wife of Borough President Richards.

Each received a rose as part of the symbolic tribute — a nod not only to National Rose Month, which was first established in 1959 and saw the rose officially named the U.S. National Floral Emblem in 1986, but also to the practice of honoring cancer and genocide survivors with pink and white roses, respectively.

President Mangino said she was “deeply honored” to be recognized for her leadership and noted the event’s alignment with the college’s mission of equity and empowerment. “This celebration of transformational leadership and community service resonates deeply with our values,” she said.

Public Advocate Williams, whose mother Patricia was among the honorees, called the day “a reminder of the incredible resilience and strength of our community” and emphasized the importance of shared purpose in the face of adversity.

Several of the honorees shared powerful reflections on their personal journeys. Nishimwe, who survived the 1994 genocide in Rwanda, said, “There are women survivors who are not able to share their stories because it is immensely traumatic. I share my pain to make people aware of how genocide can happen — and how we can prevent it.”

Kril, founder of the breast cancer support group SHAREing and CAREing, and Alexis, founder of Angels of Hope Support Group, both spoke about transforming their survivorship into support networks for others facing cancer. “This recognition offers me a powerful opportunity to highlight the work we do to empower others,” Kril said.

Tameeka Richards said the event underscored the importance of uplifting women in leadership. “It’s not just a goal — it’s a necessity for building inclusive and impactful communities,” she said.

Founded to promote the arts and civic service, the Arts4All Foundation frequently honors individuals whose lives exemplify resilience, service, and advocacy. Dr. SenGupta established the foundation in memory of her mother and has spearheaded its signature events throughout Queens.

Sunday’s gathering, held in the Student Union at Queensborough Community College in Bayside, was open to the public and aimed to foster community unity through shared stories of perseverance and purpose. Roses were distributed not only to honorees but to all attendees, offering a tangible symbol of remembrance, respect and resilience.