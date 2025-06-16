Local leaders join Queens Muslim community for Eid al-Adha prayer in Jamaica

Families gathered on the morning of June 6 to mark Eid al-Adha with a festive outdoor prayer hosted by the Jamaica Muslim Center at Thomas Edison High School, located at 168th Street and Grand Central Parkway in Jamaica.

The celebration of Eid al-Adha—also known as the “Festival of Sacrifice”—is one of the most important holidays in Islam. It commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God, who ultimately provided a ram in his son’s place. The day marks the culmination of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca and is observed by Muslims worldwide with communal prayers, charitable giving and the sharing of meals.

The Friday morning gathering brought together worshippers across generations in a vivid display of community, culture and faith. Local leaders and elected officials joined in the celebration to show solidarity and appreciation for the Muslim community in Queens.

“Wishing a joyous celebration to everyone honoring this day,” said Council Member Linda Lee, who extended her warm wishes to the gathering.

New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams also participated in the event and spoke about the deeper meaning behind the day. “During Eid, we commemorate the annual feast of sacrifice and reflect on how to strengthen the bonds between us and deepen our commitment to each other,” Adams said. “Thank you for welcoming me to join you for this morning’s prayer.”

Council Member James F. Gennaro praised the spirit of the event. “I have the honor and the privilege of joining the Jamaica Muslim Center for a special celebration of Eid al-Adha,” Gennaro said. “I would like to wish all my Muslim neighbors and friends a wonderful Eid ul Adha Mubarak. May the magic of this holy festival bring unlimited happiness in your life!”

Council Member Nantasha Williams, who also attended an Eid celebration with the Islamic Circle of North America’s New York chapter (ICNA NY), echoed the holiday’s themes of inclusion and shared humanity. “Eid is a time to reflect on the power of faith, generosity, and unity and a reminder that our city is stronger when we uplift and make space for each other,” she said. “Eid Mubarak to all who celebrate.”

The Jamaica Muslim Center, founded in 1976, has become one of the largest Islamic centers in the borough and plays a central role in religious and civic life for the Muslim community of Southeast Queens. Its annual Eid gatherings are among the most visible interfaith and intercultural events in the area, reflecting the diversity and strength of the borough’s residents.

ICNA NY, which is headquartered in Jamaica, has long served as a cornerstone for Muslim civic engagement in the borough, organizing educational programs, charitable initiatives, and large-scale community events like Eid celebrations across the city.

During the celebration, the message was clear: in a city as vast and varied as New York, unity, sacrifice, and community remain at the heart of every celebration.