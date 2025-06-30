Man dies in Cambria Heights electric scooter crash

A man riding a stand-up electric scooter was killed following a fatal collision in Cambria Heights last week, marking the latest in a series of incidents involving micromobility devices across the city.

The crash occurred at around 6:38 a.m. on Thursday, June 26, at the intersection of 116th Avenue and Nashville Boulevard, during the height of the morning rush and on the last day of school in New York City.

According to a preliminary police investigation, 39-year-old Shaun Lagredelle, a neighborhood resident, was traveling westbound on 116th Avenue on an electric scooter. At the same time, a 43-year-old woman operating a 2022 Ford Transit van was heading eastbound on the same street.

When the van attempted to make a left turn onto Nashville Boulevard, it collided with the scooter, throwing Lagredelle to the ground, police said.

Officers from the 105th Precinct and EMS responded to a 911 call reporting the collision. Lagredelle sustained severe head and body trauma and was transported to Long Island Jewish Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, and the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad is continuing to investigate the incident.

Lagredelle’s death is part of a concerning pattern of recent collisions involving stand-up scooters that have resulted in fatalities or serious injuries.

On May 17, a 58-year-old Bronx man was fatally struck by an e-scooter while crossing a one-way residential street on Staten Island. Less than a week earlier, on May 11, a 59-year-old man was left in critical condition after losing control of his electric scooter in Midtown, according to Patch.

Despite these high-profile incidents, NYPD traffic data shows that stand-up scooter collisions are trending downward. Year to date, citywide collisions involving stand-up scooters are down 8.2% compared to 2024, with 435 incidents reported versus 474 during the same period last year.