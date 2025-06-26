Man fatally stabbed outside Ridgewood bar; police questioning person of interest

A crime scene remains outside Tequila Time Bar Cafe on Seneca Avenue in Ridgewood, Queens, on the morning of June 26 after a 35-year-old man was fatally stabbed during an early morning altercation.

A man was fatally stabbed during a violent altercation outside a bar in Ridgewood early Thursday morning, and police are questioning a person of interest in connection with the incident, according to law enforcement sources.

The fatal encounter occurred around 3:30 a.m. on June 26 outside Tequila Time Bar Cafe, located at 675 Seneca Ave., authorities said.

According to a preliminary investigation, two men became involved in a dispute that quickly escalated into a physical altercation. The cause of the argument remains under investigation.

During the struggle, one of the men allegedly pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the other—a 35-year-old man—in the abdomen, inflicting life-threatening injuries.

Officers from the 104th Precinct and EMS responded to 911 calls from witnesses and found the victim gravely wounded. He was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released, pending family notification.

The suspected assailant was taken into custody at the scene and is currently being questioned by detectives. Charges have not yet been filed.

By Thursday morning, a crime scene remained in place, with dried blood visible on the sidewalk outside the bar. The investigation is ongoing.

According to NYPD data, the 104th Precinct had recorded only one homicide this year through June 22.