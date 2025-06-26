Man tried to lure 13-year-old girl with cash offer in North Corona: NYPD

Police in Queens say they are hunting for a child predator who attempted to coerce a 13-year-old girl into a sexual act on Wednesday.

Police from the 115th Precinct are searching for a man who allegedly attempted to lure a 13-year-old girl into a sexual act in North Corona on Wednesday morning, according to the NYPD.

The incident occurred around 7:35 a.m. on June 25 near 97th Street and 34th Avenue, as the girl was walking to school, not far from her home.

According to police, the suspect approached the girl and offered her approximately $100 in exchange for a sexual act. When she refused, the man allegedly increased the offer, but the girl declined again and fled. Authorities said the suspect followed her briefly before she was able to reach her home, at which point her parents contacted police.

The suspect is described as bald, wearing glasses, and was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.