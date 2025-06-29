Man turns himself in, disputes allegations of offering teen cash for sex in Corona

Police cuffed the alleged pervert Friday, who tried to offer a 13-year-old Queens girl a wad of cash for a sex act.

Detectives from the 115th precinct arrested a man on Friday, who allegedly tried to offer a 13-year-old girl some cash in exchange for a sex act.

Twenty-five-year-old Ali Hamed was taken into custody after he walked into the precinct to dispute the allegations against him, having seen his photo circulating in the news. Officers immediately recognized him and placed him under arrest.

Hamed lives just a few blocks from where the incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 25, near 97th Street and 34th Avenue in Corona. According to police sources, he allegedly followed a 13-year-old girl, confronted her, and offered her $50 to perform a sex act. When she declined, he allegedly increased the offer to $100.

The girl fled, but Hamed allegedly continued to follow her until she reached her home, at which point he left the scene. Her parents immediately contacted the NYPD, and detectives were able to obtain surveillance footage showing Hamed in the area.

On Friday evening, detectives escorted Hamed out of the 115th Precinct in handcuffs as he was transferred to Central Booking. He declined to comment on the allegations.

Hamed has been charged with luring a child to commit a felony, criminal solicitation and endangering the welfare of a child.