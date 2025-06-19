Mets to celebrate Women’s Night at Citi Field with exclusive giveaway

Citi Field will celebrate the contributions of women in sports, culture, and beyond with its annual Women’s Night on Monday, June 23, as the New York Mets take on the Atlanta Braves.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at 41 Seaver Way, with a full evening of themed programming and entertainment planned for fans.

The event is part of the Mets’ popular season-long calendar of themed nights and aims to honor the profound influence women have had on baseball and the broader cultural landscape. From the women who’ve broken barriers in the sport’s front offices and media coverage to generations of fans, athletes, and trailblazers, the celebration will highlight their impact through both pre-game and in-game festivities.

Exclusive giveaway and promotions

Fans who purchase tickets through the official Women’s Night ticket offer will receive an exclusive Women’s Night hat, available only on this night. The hat can be redeemed at the Left Field ramp near Section 129 anytime before the end of the fifth inning. Each attendee must be present to collect their promotional item. The offer is limited to one hat per ticket holder, with a maximum of six tickets per transaction.

More than a ballgame

Citi Field has become a destination for more than baseball in recent years, thanks to its growing slate of special events and promotional nights. Women’s Night joins a robust lineup that includes Pride Night (June 18–19), K-Pop Night and the fan-favorite Sesame Street Night (August 27 vs. the Phillies).

Guests attending Women’s Night will also be able to enjoy Citi Field’s celebrated concessions as well as family-friendly photo opportunities and interactive fan experiences.

Summer concerts and events continue

The summer season at Citi Field is also heating up with a lineup of major concerts and performances. The Lumineers are scheduled to perform on July 11, followed by K-pop superstars Ateez on July 13, and global sensation Blackpink, who will headline two nights on July 26 and 27, marking the group’s return to New York following their sold-out U.S. tours.

For more information about Women’s Night and to secure promotional tickets, visit the official Mets ticketing site at mlb.com/mets.