Motorcyclist killed after crashing into barrier on Jackie Robinson Parkway in Ridgewood: NYPD

A motorcycle rider from Floral Park was killed after crashing his Harley on the Jackie Robinson Parkway in Ridgewood early Thursday morning.

A Floral Park man was killed when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed on the Jackie Robinson Parkway in Ridgewood on the morning of Thursday, June 26.

Daniel Moore, 39, of Cunningham Avenue, was riding a black 2010 Harley-Davidson Super Glide traveling eastbound on the highway through Highland Park when he failed to navigate the roadway near Cypress Avenue and struck a concrete divider, police said Thursday. The impact ejected Moore from the bike.

Police from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood responded to a 911 call of a vehicle collision on the Jackie Robinson Parkway just after midnight, and they found Moore lying unconscious and unresponsive on the roadway with trauma to his head. EMS responded to the scene and rushed Moore to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center in Brooklyn, where he was pronounced dead.

There are no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad.