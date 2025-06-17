Nearly 3,500 MTA staffers hit the streets to prepare Queens for bus route overhaul

The MTA launched a boroughwide community outreach initiative on Monday ahead of the upcoming Queens Bus Network Redesign, set to take effect on June 29.

Beginning June 16, MTA staff members in fluorescent vests will be stationed outside major transit hubs across Queens to provide information about upcoming bus stop and route changes that will affect commuters.

The outreach campaign is part of the MTA’s Customer Ambassador Program, which will deploy nearly 3,500 ambassadors—making it the largest customer engagement effort in the agency’s history. Each day through July 12, approximately 200 ambassadors will be posted throughout Queens’ expansive bus network during both daytime and evening hours.

New York City Transit President Demetrius Crichlow spoke with QNS outside Jamaica Center, at the corner of Sutphin Boulevard and Archer Avenue, to discuss the launch of the ambassador initiative.

The program is open to employees from all divisions of the MTA. “We opened it up to everyone—even folks working at MTA headquarters, including our administrative staff from across divisions,” Crichlow said. “So while it’s a bus redesign, we’ve invited participation from the subway side, paratransit, operations planning—you name it.”

Crichlow described the ambassador program as a key component of introducing the Queens Bus Network Redesign, calling the overhaul a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” to improve service and accessibility across the borough.

“Part of doing it right is getting out there and talking to customers in advance of this change so that people know what’s to come. So we are targeting many locations that people are going to have impacts to their service,” he said.

Crichlow acknowledged that the MTA understands that commuters may have mixed reactions to the bus stop and route changes as part of the redesign. “Nothing’s going to be perfect. I think the fact that we’re still taking comments, we’re still engaging with the community, and we’ll review whether or not we need to make any further adjustments,” he said. He added that once the bus network redesign rolls out, the MTA will have opportunities to make any potential changes to the redesign, based on its bi-yearly scheduling review.

As day one of the first phase of the redesign approaches, Crichlow said the MTA is doing everything it can to anticipate any issues. “Weve engaged with community representatives, we’ve talked to customers directly, we’ve looked at what shortages we’ve had with our bus operators…we’ve talked with NYPD to make sure that they are out there helping us, especially at some of our problematic locations where buses seem to get bogged down with folks that are double parking in bus stops” he said. “We’ve really tried to address all of the things that you would have that would encumber great service.”

Customer Ambassador Tandy Primo stood on the corner of Archer and Parsons Avenue, giving out pamphlets to commuters waiting for the Q30. Primo began working in the MTA’s subway department in March and said she was interested in the volunteer opportunity. She said her main role as an ambassador is to alert customers to the planned changes at the bus stop where she is stationed.

“The program is basically about letting [commuters] know about the changes, for example, the Q214 bus route that usually stops at this location is no longer going to be here, so they have to go all the way down to the other side,” she said. Primo, a Rosedale resident, takes the Q84 and said she is neutral about any changes coming to her bus route since she rides it to the last stop.

South Ozone Park resident Dian Clarke-Charles gave her thoughts about potential changes coming to her route as she waited in line for the Q30. “On my route, the nine service is always interrupted… the route says one time, but when you get here, it’s a different time, it’s either too early or too late,” she said.

Clarke-Charles said she hopes the bus network redesign will have the Q9 running on a faster, more efficient schedule. “ I would definitely like them to improve… don’t come ten minutes early or ten minutes later. I have to work, I have a family, I have things to do,” she said. I think the [Queens] bus service is great; it’s safe. We just need more efficiency. “